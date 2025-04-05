How to watch New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New York Islanders are scheduled to battle with the Washington Capitals to begin a thrilling NHL game on April 6, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT. Before this game, Alexander Ovechkin scored two goals in the Washington Capitals' 5-3 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Islanders come into the game with a 33-32-10 record overall and a 9-8-3 record compared to teams in the Metropolitan Division. This season, they have scored 204 goals while giving up 228 goals, a 24-goal deficit.

The Capitals, meanwhile, have dominated the division with a remarkable 49-18-9 record overall and a 15-5-0 record compared to their Metropolitan opponents. With an average of 9.2 penalty minutes per game, they are ranked sixth in the NHL.

The two sides will encounter each other for the second time this season. Tom Wilson led the Capitals with two goals in their 5-4 overtime victory in the first game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Islanders will square off against the Washington Capitals in an exciting NHL game on April 6, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT, at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Date April 6, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT Venue UBS Arena Location Elmont, New York

How to watch New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals team news

New York Islanders team news

Brock Nelson has five goals and 6 assists in his previous ten games.

Bo Horvat contributes to his team with 28 assists and 24 goals this season.

New York Islanders injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mathew Barzal Kneecap injury Out Anthony Duclair Personal Out

Washington Capitals team news

Dylan Strome has 25 goals and 50 assists for the Capitals so far this season.

Alexander Ovechkin has scored eight goals and dished out eight assists during his previous ten games.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Logan Thompson Upper body injury Out Sonny Milano Upper body injury Out

New York Islanders and Washington Capitals head-to-head record

The Capitals have held the advantage in their last five matches, winning three of them, including an exciting 5-4 triumph on November 30, 2024. Washington has demonstrated that they can dominate defensively, as evidenced by their 4-1 triumph on the 12th of November 2023, and grind out close games, such as their 3-2 triumph on December 21, 2023. However, as evidenced by the convincing 5-1 victory on the 30th of December 2023 and the shutout 3-0 win earlier that season, the Islanders have shown they are capable of recovering. Given that both teams have split their prior meetings fairly evenly and that a number of the games have been hotly contested, Sunday's battle could be decided by a single game. The Islanders have demonstrated that they are capable of responding with grit, particularly at home, but the Capitals may have a little advantage due to their recent momentum and better divisional record.

Date Results Nov 30, 2024 Capitals 5-4 Islanders Dec 30, 2023 Islanders 5-1 Capitals Dec 21, 2023 Capitals 3-2 Islanders Nov 12, 2023 Capitals 4-1 Islanders Nov 03, 2023 Islanders 3-0 Capitals

