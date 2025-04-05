How to watch New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Islanders are scheduled to battle with the Washington Capitals to begin a thrilling NHL game on April 6, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT. Before this game, Alexander Ovechkin scored two goals in the Washington Capitals' 5-3 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Islanders come into the game with a 33-32-10 record overall and a 9-8-3 record compared to teams in the Metropolitan Division. This season, they have scored 204 goals while giving up 228 goals, a 24-goal deficit.
The Capitals, meanwhile, have dominated the division with a remarkable 49-18-9 record overall and a 15-5-0 record compared to their Metropolitan opponents. With an average of 9.2 penalty minutes per game, they are ranked sixth in the NHL.
The two sides will encounter each other for the second time this season. Tom Wilson led the Capitals with two goals in their 5-4 overtime victory in the first game.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals NHL game, plus plenty more.
New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time
The New York Islanders will square off against the Washington Capitals in an exciting NHL game on April 6, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT, at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Date
April 6, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT
Venue
UBS Arena
Location
Elmont, New York
How to watch New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals team news
New York Islanders team news
Brock Nelson has five goals and 6 assists in his previous ten games.
Bo Horvat contributes to his team with 28 assists and 24 goals this season.
New York Islanders injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Mathew Barzal
Kneecap injury
Out
Anthony Duclair
Personal
Out
Washington Capitals team news
Dylan Strome has 25 goals and 50 assists for the Capitals so far this season.
Alexander Ovechkin has scored eight goals and dished out eight assists during his previous ten games.
Washington Capitals injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Logan Thompson
Upper body injury
Out
Sonny Milano
Upper body injury
Out
New York Islanders and Washington Capitals head-to-head record
The Capitals have held the advantage in their last five matches, winning three of them, including an exciting 5-4 triumph on November 30, 2024. Washington has demonstrated that they can dominate defensively, as evidenced by their 4-1 triumph on the 12th of November 2023, and grind out close games, such as their 3-2 triumph on December 21, 2023. However, as evidenced by the convincing 5-1 victory on the 30th of December 2023 and the shutout 3-0 win earlier that season, the Islanders have shown they are capable of recovering. Given that both teams have split their prior meetings fairly evenly and that a number of the games have been hotly contested, Sunday's battle could be decided by a single game. The Islanders have demonstrated that they are capable of responding with grit, particularly at home, but the Capitals may have a little advantage due to their recent momentum and better divisional record.
Date
Results
Nov 30, 2024
Capitals 5-4 Islanders
Dec 30, 2023
Islanders 5-1 Capitals
Dec 21, 2023
Capitals 3-2 Islanders
Nov 12, 2023
Capitals 4-1 Islanders
Nov 03, 2023
Islanders 3-0 Capitals