How to watch Ireland vs France Six Nations Rugby clash: Livestream, TV channel, team news & lineups

Everything you need to know on how to watch Six Nations game between Ireland and France - team news, livestream, TV channel, start time and lineups.

Ireland welcome France to Dublin on Saturday as they aim to take a giant leap toward Six Nations glory.

This weekend's Six Nations kicks off with a clash that could shape the entire round. An Irish victory would keep them firmly in the driver's seat heading into Super Saturday, while a French triumph would throw the title race wide open, setting the stage for a dramatic finale where both Les Bleus and possibly England could still stake their claim for the crown.

The Irish weren't at their sharpest in their previous clash against Wales, forced to grind out a hard-fought win. Crucially, their inability to secure a bonus point could come back to haunt them if they stumble against France—not that they'll be entertaining any thoughts of defeat.

France, on the other hand, arrive with a wave of momentum after ruthlessly dispatching Italy in Round 3. That commanding victory, coupled with an authoritative display against Wales, puts them in a prime position to snatch the tournament lead. A triumph in Dublin, combined with a superior points tally, could see Les Bleus seize control of the title race.

Ireland vs France: Date and start time

Ireland will take on France in a highly anticipated Six Nations rugby game on Saturday, March 8 at 9:15 am ET or 6:15 am PT at Aviva Stadium and Dublin, Ireland.

Date Saturday, March 8, 2025 kick-off Time 9:15 am ET/6:15 am PT Venue Aviva Stadium Location Dublin, Ireland

How to watch Ireland vs France Six Nations clash on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for every match of the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Subscriptions kick off at just $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Some games will also air on CNBC, though broadcast schedules vary—so be sure to check local listings for match times and availability.