How to watch today's Ireland vs England Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Ireland and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ireland and England both have new managers in Heimir Hallgrimsson and Lee Carsley, respectively, when the two nations face off in a UEFA Nations League game at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Finland and Greece complete League B Group 2, with two sides eligible for Promotion to League A.

How to watch Ireland vs England online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between the Republic of Ireland and England will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and FS1.

Ireland vs England kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EST Venue: Aviva Stadium

The UEFA Nations League match between the Republic of Ireland and England will be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

It will kick off at 12 pm EST on Saturday, September 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Ireland team news

Hallgrimsson has called up two uncapped players in Max O'Leary and Kasey McAteer, although O'Leary is not expected to replace Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.

While the likes of Shane Duffy and Enda Stevens have been left out of the squad, veteran captain Seamus Coleman will aim for his 73rd senior international appearance at the weekend.

Brighton forward Evan Ferguson could be given the nod in attack, with Callum Robinson, Adam Idah and Troy Parrott also fighting for a spot in the XI.

Ireland possible XI: Kelleher; Coleman, O'Shea, Collins, Brady; Ogbene, Browne, Smallbone, O'Dowda; Ferguson, Idah.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Travers, O'Leary Defenders: Coleman, Brady, Doherty, O'Dowda, O'Shea, Collins, Omobamidele, Scales, O'Brien Midfielders: Brown, Knight, Molumby, Smallbone, McAteer Forwards: Robinson, Idah, Parrott, Ogbene, Ferguson, Obafemi, Szmodics

England team news

England interim Carsley and former England U21 manager has included some familiar names he's working with in the past, as Tino Livramento, Noni Madueke, Angel Gomes and Morgan Gibbs-White eye their first caps.

Kieran Trippier has retired from international football, while Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Ivan Toney, Luke Shaw, Aaron Ramsdale, Kyle Walker and Ben White are all not part of the squad.

Ollie Watkins and Jude Bellingham are out injured, and Trent Alexander-Arnold has a good chance of being deployed at right-back, with Harry Kane leading the line.

England possible XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Maguire, Colwill; Rice, Mainoo; Saka, Eze, Gordon; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Pope, Henderson Defenders: Stone, Maguire, Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Konsa, Colwill, Lewis, Livramento Midfielders: Rice, Gallagher, Mainoo, Gibbs-White, Gomes Forwards: Saka, Kane, Grealish, Gordon, Bowen, Eze, Madueke

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between the Republic of Ireland and England across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 12, 2020 England 3-0 Republic of Ireland International Friendly June 7, 2015 Republic of Ireland 0-0 England International Friendly May 29, 2013 England 1-1 Republic of Ireland International Friendly February 15, 1995 Republic of Ireland 1-0 England International Friendly March 27, 1991 England 1-1 Republic of Ireland UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

