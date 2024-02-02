Iran vs Japan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Iran and Japan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having last faced each other in the 2019 Asian Cup semi-finals, only one of Iran and Japan can make it to the last-four this time around when the two nations face off at the Education City Stadium on Saturday.

Team Melli had to rely on a penalty shoot-out to overcome Syria in the round of 16, where Japan defeated Bahrain 3-1 to get here.

Iran vs Japan kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 am ET Venue: Education City Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Iran and Japan will be played at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

It will kick off at 6:30 am ET on Saturday, February 3, in the United States (US).

How to watch Iran vs Japan online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Iran team news

Iran's top goalscorer at this tournament, Mehdi Teremi is suspended for the tie as a result of his sending off in the game against Syria.

Sadegh Moharrami and Morteza Pouraliganji, who missed the last outing through injury, remain doubts.

Iran possible XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Cheshmi, Khalilzadeh, Hajsafi; Ezatolahi, Ghoddos; Torabi, Ansarifard, Ghayedi; Azmoun.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beiranvand, Niazmand, Hosseini Defenders: Moharrami, Hajsafi, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi, Kanaanizadegan, Hosseini, Yousefi, Fallah Midfielders: Ezatolahi, Jahanbakhsh, Ebrahimi, Ghoddos, Cheshmi, Torabi, Gholizadeh, Mohebi, Rezaeian Forwards: Ansarifard, Asadi, Azmoun, Moghanlou

Japan team news

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate will miss the rest of the tournament after suffering a calf injury in the Bahrain win.

Kaoru Mitoma made his Asian Cup bow as a substitute in the same game, but Keito Nakamura should start again at the back.

Feyenoord forward Ayase Ueda will continue upfront.

Japan possible XI: Suzuki; Maikuma, Itakura, Tomiyasu, Nakayama; Kubo, Endo, J. Ito; Doan, Minamino; Ueda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maekawa, Nozawa, Suzuki Defenders: Sugawara, Taniguchi, Itakura, Machida, Maikuma, Nakayama, H. Ito, Tomiyasu, Watanabe Midfielders: Morita, Endo, Mitoma, Minamino, Doan, Nakamura, J. Ito, Kubo, Sano Forwards: Ueda, Hosoya, Asano, Maeda

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Iran and Japan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 28, 2019 Iran 0-3 Japan AFC Asian Cup October 13, 2015 Iran 1-1 Japan International Friendly August 17, 2005 Japan 2-1 Iran AFC World Cup Qualifiers March 25, 2005 Iran 2-1 Japan AFC World Cup Qualifiers July 28, 2004 Japan 0-0 Iran AFC Asian Cup

