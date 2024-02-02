Iran vs Japan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Having last faced each other in the 2019 Asian Cup semi-finals, only one of Iran and Japan can make it to the last-four this time around when the two nations face off at the Education City Stadium on Saturday.
Team Melli had to rely on a penalty shoot-out to overcome Syria in the round of 16, where Japan defeated Bahrain 3-1 to get here.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Iran vs Japan kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:30 am ET
|Venue:
|Education City Stadium
The Asian Cup match between Iran and Japan will be played at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
It will kick off at 6:30 am ET on Saturday, February 3, in the United States (US).
How to watch Iran vs Japan online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Iran team news
Iran's top goalscorer at this tournament, Mehdi Teremi is suspended for the tie as a result of his sending off in the game against Syria.
Sadegh Moharrami and Morteza Pouraliganji, who missed the last outing through injury, remain doubts.
Iran possible XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Cheshmi, Khalilzadeh, Hajsafi; Ezatolahi, Ghoddos; Torabi, Ansarifard, Ghayedi; Azmoun.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Beiranvand, Niazmand, Hosseini
|Defenders:
|Moharrami, Hajsafi, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi, Kanaanizadegan, Hosseini, Yousefi, Fallah
|Midfielders:
|Ezatolahi, Jahanbakhsh, Ebrahimi, Ghoddos, Cheshmi, Torabi, Gholizadeh, Mohebi, Rezaeian
|Forwards:
|Ansarifard, Asadi, Azmoun, Moghanlou
Japan team news
Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate will miss the rest of the tournament after suffering a calf injury in the Bahrain win.
Kaoru Mitoma made his Asian Cup bow as a substitute in the same game, but Keito Nakamura should start again at the back.
Feyenoord forward Ayase Ueda will continue upfront.
Japan possible XI: Suzuki; Maikuma, Itakura, Tomiyasu, Nakayama; Kubo, Endo, J. Ito; Doan, Minamino; Ueda.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maekawa, Nozawa, Suzuki
|Defenders:
|Sugawara, Taniguchi, Itakura, Machida, Maikuma, Nakayama, H. Ito, Tomiyasu, Watanabe
|Midfielders:
|Morita, Endo, Mitoma, Minamino, Doan, Nakamura, J. Ito, Kubo, Sano
|Forwards:
|Ueda, Hosoya, Asano, Maeda
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Iran and Japan across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 28, 2019
|Iran 0-3 Japan
|AFC Asian Cup
|October 13, 2015
|Iran 1-1 Japan
|International Friendly
|August 17, 2005
|Japan 2-1 Iran
|AFC World Cup Qualifiers
|March 25, 2005
|Iran 2-1 Japan
|AFC World Cup Qualifiers
|July 28, 2004
|Japan 0-0 Iran
|AFC Asian Cup