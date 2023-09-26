Ipswich Town vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Ipswich and Wolves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich Town will be looking to build on their five-game winning run when they welcome Wolves to Portland Road for a Carabao Cup third-round encounter on Tuesday.

The Tractor Boys have bagged maximum points every subsequent game of defeating Reading 3-1 on penalties in the previous round of the competition, with Kieran McKenna's side last edging Blackburn Rovers 4-3 in the Championship over the weekend.

On the other hand, Wanderers extended their winless run in the Premier League to three games with Saturday's 1-1 draw at Luton Town. The last time Gary O'Neil's Wolves registered a win was the 5-0 drubbing of Blackpool in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ipswich vs Wolves kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Portman Road

The Carabao Cup third-round match between Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played at the Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on September 26 in the United States (US).

How to watch Ipswich vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States and you can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ipswich team news

Goalkeeper Christian Walton remains the club's only injury concern, while Vaclav Hladky may be replaced by Cieran Slicker as was the case in the previous Carabao Cup game.

Leif Davis has recovered from his knock, but Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams will be given the nod at left-back. Whereas McKenna is likely to bank on Omari Hutchinson and Freddie Ladapo going forward.

Ipswich possible XI: Slicker; Clarke, Woolfenden, Baggott, Williams; Evans, Luongo; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead; Ladapo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hladky, Hayes, Slicker Defenders: Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Edmundson, Donacien, Baggott, Williams, Davis, Clarke Midfielders: Ball, Taylor, Morsy, Evans, Humphreys, Luongo, Hutchinson, Burns Forwards: Chaplin, Scarlett, Hirst, Ladapo, Jackson, Broadhead, Harness, Aluko

Wolves team news

Summer signing Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's three-game domestic ban after seeing red against Luton would mean the midfield is not available for selection here, while O'Neil may not look to risk Joe Hodge who returns from a muscular problem.

So either Boubacar Traore or Tommy Doyle is likely to slot in as the replacement, while Matt Doherty, Toti Gomes, Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic can all start on Tuesday's game.

Wolves possible XI: Bentley; Doherty, Toti, Kilman, Bueno; Sarabia, Traore, Gomes, Doyle; Silva, Kalajdzic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, Otto, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Hodge, Gomes, Doyle, Jordao Forwards: Cunha, Kalajdzic, Silva, Hwang, Neto, Sarabia, Gonzalez, Fraser

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jan 27, 2018 Ipswich Town 0-1 Wolves Championship Dec 23, 2017 Wolves 1-0 Ipswich Town Championship Mar 7, 2017 Ipswich Town 0-0 Wolves Championship Aug 16, 2016 Wolves 0-0 Ipswich Town Championship Apr 2, 2016 Wolves 0-0 Ipswich Town Championship

Useful links