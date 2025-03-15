How to watch today's Ipswich vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will seek to strengthen their place in the Premier League top-four when they take on Ipswich at Portman Road on Saturday.

Nuno's men subjected the Tractor Boys to an FA Cup fifth-round exit before boosting their Champions League hopes with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City last weekend, while Ipswich will want to avert a 10th straight league game in their battle for survival.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ipswich vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Ipswich and Nottingham Forest will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Ipswich vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Portman Road

The Premier League match between Ipswich and Nottingham Forest will be played at the Portland Road Stadium in Ipswich, England.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Saturday, March 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Ipswich team news

The hosts will be without the injured lot of Axel Tuanzebe, Arijanet Muric, Chiedozie Ogbene, Wes Burns, Sammie Szmodics and Conor Chaplin.

Dara O'Shea will continue to deputise for Tuanzebe at right-back, with Luke Woolfenden alongside Jacob Greaves in the heart of defense.

In the final third, Liam Delap is one booking away from a ban but should feature at the tip.

Nottingham Forest team news

While goalkeeper Carlos Miguel remains ruled out with a hamstring, Nuno could name an unchanged lineup from the Man City win.

Anthony Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi will start in support of Chris Wood up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links