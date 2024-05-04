Ipswich Town vs Huddersfield: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Ipswich and Huddersfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich Town welcome Huddersfield to Portman Road Stadium in the final day Championship clash on Saturday afternoon, knowing that a point will confirm automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys put themselves in the box seat for a top-two finish midweek after beating Coventry 2-1 to move clear of Leeds in second.

Kieran McKenna's side only needed to avoid defeat to leapfrog Leeds United, and they did one better, which means they now just need a draw to book a spot in the top flight.

They host the Terriers to Portman Road, with Andre Breitenreiter's side all but relegated and needing a 15-goal swing on the final day.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ipswich vs Huddersfield kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am EST Venue: Portman Road

The match will be played at Portman Road on Saturday, May 4, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 am EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Ipswich vs Huddersfield online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ipswich team news

Ipswich could be without the services of Wes Burns after he was forced off against Coventry City with a knock last time out.

If Burns is unable to prove his fitness, Brighton loanee Jeremy Sarmiento could come into the starting XI, while Conor Chaplin may also return to the fold.

Brandon Williams and Janoi Donacien will be the only definite absentees.

Ipswich Town possible XI: Hladky; Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Hutchinson, Sarmiento, Broadhead; Moore

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hladky, Walton, Slicker Defenders: Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Donacien Midfielders: Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson Forwards: Broadhead, Hirst, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson

Huddersfield team news

Jonathan Hogg and Tom Leeds remain sidelined for Huddersfield, while Sorba Thomas is set to start after coming off the bench last time out.

Huddersfield Town possible XI: Nicholls; Pearson, Helik, Spencer; Turton, Matos, Rduoni, Kasumu, Thomas; Healey, Ward

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicholls, Chapman Defenders: Pearson, Nakayama, Balker, Lees, Jackson, Edwards, Spencer Midfielders: Hogg, Rudoni, Wiles, Kasumu, Diarra, Matos, Koroma, Thomas Forwards: Radulovic, Phillips, Jones

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/09/23 Huddersfield Town 1-1 Ipswich Town Championship 21/01/17 Huddersfield Town 2-0 Ipswich Town Championship 01/10/16 Ipswich Town 0-1 Huddersfield Town Championship 27/02/16 Huddersfield Town 0-1 Ipswich Town Championship 17/10/15 Ipswich Town 0-0 Huddersfield Town Championship

