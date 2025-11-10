How to watch Iowa State vs Mississippi State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fresh off a confident 2-0 opening to the 2025–26 campaign, the No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones hit the road, or rather, neutral territory, as they make their way to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for a Monday night showdown with the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Sanford Pentagon.

Mississippi State arrives with the same trademark edge that has defined the program during Chris Jans' tenure, tough, physical, and unapologetically defensive. The Bulldogs aren't just trying to get back to March; they're hunting a breakthrough. After three straight NCAA Tournament trips that stalled in the opening round, confidence is high that this could be the season they finally kick down that door.

In just four seasons, Jans — a native of Iowa, no less — has quietly reshaped Mississippi State into one of the SEC's most disciplined and battle-hardened squads. A year ago, the Bulldogs went 21-13 and pushed Baylor to the brink before falling 75-72 in the Tournament. This time around, they return the heartbeat of the roster: lead guard Josh Hubbard, the steady scorer and floor general who has driven the offense since he first stepped on campus in Starkville.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa State vs Mississippi State NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Iowa State vs Mississippi State: Date and tip-off time

The Hawkeyes will face off against the Bulldogs in an exciting NCAAM game on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D..

Date Monday, November 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Sanford Pentagon Location Sioux Falls, S.D.

How to watch Iowa State vs Mississippi State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Iowa State and Mississippi State live on ESPNU nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Iowa State vs Mississippi State team news & key performers

Iowa State Hawkeyes team news

The Cyclones already have two emphatic victories under their belt. Iowa State opened the season by steamrolling Fairleigh Dickinson, racing out to a 45-19 halftime lead and cruising to an 88-50 win. Milan Momcilovic starred with 29 points and three rebounds, while Tamin Lipsey packed the stat sheet with 18 points, six boards, and five assists. Joshua Jefferson posted a tidy double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The encore was just as convincing. Back inside Hilton Coliseum, Iowa State overwhelmed Grambling State with a 58-32 second-half surge to secure a 102-62 victory. Jefferson again led the charge, this time with 20 points and eight rebounds. Momcilovic, Killian Toure, and Jamarion Batemon each added 11 points, showcasing the Cyclones’ depth and scoring balance.

Mississippi State Bulldogs team news

Mississippi State matched its 2023–24 win total last season, finishing 21-13 overall and 8-10 in SEC play, good enough to land in the league's lower half. They sat above the likes of Georgia, Vanderbilt, Texas, Oklahoma, LSU and South Carolina, but still trailed a stacked lineup of ranked teams in the upper tier. The Bulldogs limped into March with just one win in their final five regular-season games, though they managed to bounce back momentarily by knocking off LSU in the SEC Tournament opener. Their run ended a day later against Missouri, but the résumé still secured them an NCAA Tournament berth. In the First Round, they pushed Baylor to the wire before falling 75-72 on March 21, closing the book on their season.

This year's campaign is only one game old, but Mississippi State opened strong. In their Wednesday matchup against North Alabama, the Bulldogs clung to a razor-thin 38-37 halftime lead before flipping the switch and dominating the second half 48-25 en route to an 86-62 win. Josh Hubbard set the tone early and often, pouring in 27 points with eight assists in 32 minutes. Ja’Borri McGhee chipped in 14 points and four boards, while Sergej Macura controlled the glass with 12 rebounds and added seven points in 18 energetic minutes.