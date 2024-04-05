How to watch today's Iowa Hawkeyes vs. UConn Huskies Women's NCAA March Madness Final Four game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. UConn Huskies Women's NCAA March Madness Final Four game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

A spot in the NCAA Tournament National Championship is at stake, as Paige Bueckers and the No. 3 seed UConn Huskies (33-5) face Caitlin Clark and the No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (33-4) in the Final Four on Friday evening.

Both teams earned hard-fought victories in the Elite Eight to set up this mouthwatering tie, with plenty of narratives.

Iowa punched their ticket to the Final Four in Cleveland after a thrilling 94-87 victory over defending-champion and the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers in Monday night's rematch of the 2023 title game at MVP Arena.

The Huskies closed their regular season with a dominant 36-point victory over Georgetown for their fourth consecutive Big East championship. They have since dispatched Jackson State, Syracuse, Duke and Southern California to reach the Final Four.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Iowa Hawkeyes vs. UConn Huskies Women's NCAA March Madness Final Four Game.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. UConn Huskies tip-off time & stadium

The Hawkeyes will face off against the Huskies this Friday, April 5, 2024, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The tip-off of this high-voltage Women's NCAA Final Four match is set at 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT.

Date Friday, April 5, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT Venue Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. UConn Huskies NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's Women's NCAA March Madness Final Four between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the UConn Huskies can watch the game live on ESPN.

Iowa vs. UConn Team News and Key Performers

Iowa Hawkeyes Team News

The Hawkeyes arrive into this contest with the best attack in the country, averaging 91.9 PPG, 21.2 APG, and rank second in field goal percentage (49.9 percent). This potent offense has helped them dominate the NCAA Tournament, netting at least 89 points in three of their past four games.

College basketball superstar Caitlin Clark has exceptional range and has the skillset to really terrorize the opposition defense.

The 2023 AP Player of the Year ranked first in the nation in scoring (32) and assists (9), to go along with 7.3 RPG.

Clark went supernova in the win over LSU in the Elite Eight, bagging 41 points, seven boards and 12 assists.

UConn Huskies Team News

The Huskies have one of the nation's best performers in Bueckers, a former freshman sensation who's returned to peak form this year after spending the entirety of the 2022/23 season on the sidelines with a knee injury.

She averages 21.9 PPG and 4.0 APG, and has size, athleticism and can score from anywhere, making her a worthy matchup with Clark.

Veteran Aaliyah Edwards is an elite player as well. The 6'3 has significant size and scoring ability in the paint, which allows her to average 18.2 PPG and 9.8 RPG on 60.4 percent shooting. Her experience and savvy nature on the court could help her handle big stars here.

Ashlynn Shade (11.4 PPG) and KK Arnold (8.9 PPG) round out the Huskies' top scorers, but UConn have to make do without a number of key players due to injury this campaign. That makes their deep postseason run all the more amazing.

Head-to-Head Records

These two powerhouses have only met twice in the past four seasons, with UConn leading the series 2-0.

The two teams first met in the Sweet 16 of the 2021 March Madness women's tournament, where UConn defeated the Hawkeyes by 20 points (92-72) and advanced to the Final Four.

The only other encounter between these two teams came a year and a half later, in the final game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women's tournament.

UConn defeated Iowa 86-79, with Aaliyah Edwards playing a starring role.