How to watch today's Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Colorado Buffaloes Women's NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Colorado Buffaloes Women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

Saturday's Sweet 16 game pits Caitlin Clark and No. 2-seed Iowa Hawkeyes (31-4) against the No. 17 Colorado Buffaloes (24-9) at MVP Arena, with a spot in the Elite Eight of the Women's NCAA March Madness Tournament at stake.

Colorado are off to an strong start in this year's Big Dance. The Buffaloes overcame No. 12 Drake, 86-72, in the first round on Friday before taking down No. 4 Kansas State in a surprise 63-50 second-round win on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes survived a scare from the No. 8 West Virginia in the second round, as they were held to their lowest points total of the season in the 64-54 defeat.

The winner of this tie will face either No. 6 UCLA (27-6) or No. 8 LSU (30-5) in the Albany-2 regional final at 7:00p.m. ET Monday.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Colorado Buffaloes Women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 Game.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Colorado Buffaloes tip-off time & stadium

The Hawkeyes will face off against the Buffaloes this Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Sweet 16 match is set at 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT.

Date Saturday, March 30, 2024 Tip-off Time 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT Venue MVP Arena Location Albany, New York

How to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Colorado Buffaloes NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's Women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Colorado Buffaloes can watch the game live on ABC.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Colorado Buffaloes Team News and Key Performers

Iowa Hawkeyes Team News

Iowa women's basketball superstar Caitlin Clark, who is the face of women's college basketball right now and is the presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, leads the NCAA in both points (31.8 PPG) and assists (8.8 APG).

Clark dropped 27 points in the opening round of the Big Dance against No. 16 Holy Cross before scoring 32 a couple of days later versus No. 8 West Virginia Mountaineers.

Kate Martin and Hannah Stuelke are Hawkeyes' other sharpshooters, averaging double digit points per game.

Colorado Buffaloes Team News

Teams that have given Iowa problems all season have done it via hard, relentless defence, and Colorado will need to bring same style to the Sweet 16 if they want to pull off an upset here.

Jaylyn Sherrod (12.9 PPG, 2.2 steals per game) will have her hands full with Clark, while Colorado will need a balanced offensive effort with contributions off the bench.

Four Colorado starters are back from last year’s team, led by Aaronette Vonleh (14.0 PPG), Sherrod (12.9 PPG) and Frida Formann (12.5 PPG), all three of whom are projected to start here.

Head-to-Head Records