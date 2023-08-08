Internacional vs River Plate: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL Libertadores match between Internacional and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Internacional will take on River Plate in the second leg of the Libertadores Round-of-16 on Tuesday at Estadio Beira-Rio. The two teams are evenly matched, with River Plate holding a slight advantage after winning the first leg 2-1. Internacional will be under pressure to secure a win in order to advance to the next round of the tournament.

River Plate will be looking to build on their first-leg victory and secure a place in the quarterfinals. It was Pablo Solari's second-half brace that helped the team secure a first-leg advantage. At the other end, Enner Valencia pulled a goal back for his team but the Brazilian club needs to take the initiative in the second leg.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Internacional vs River Plate kick-off time

Date: August 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm EDT Venue: Estadio Beira-Rio

The game between Internacional and River Plate will be played at Estadio Beira-Rio on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 8 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Internacional vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

The Internacional vs River Plate fixture will be shown live on various platforms, including beIN Sports, Fanatiz, fubo and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Internacional team news

Lucas Ramos was unavailable for Internacional during the initial match of this series due to an ongoing knee injury.

Additionally, in the starting lineup against River Plate, there were four new inclusions. Sergio Rochet, Charles Aranguiz, Carlos de Pena, and Enner Valencia came in to make an impact and they will be hoping they can get the job done against River Plate.

Internacional predicted XI: Rochet; Bustos, Vitao, Mercado, Rene; Campanharo, Cardoso, Romulo, Wanderson; Patrick, Valencia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Keiller, John, Anthoni, Emerson Junior Defenders: Vitão, Nicolás Hernández, Moledo, Mercado, Motta, Thauan Lara, Renê, Rangel, Fabricio Bustos, Mário Fernandes, Igor Gomes Midfielders: Gabriel, Campanharo, Lucas Ramos, Matheus Dias, Rômulo, Carlos de Pena, Charles Aránguiz, Johnny, Baralhas, Bruno Henrique, Mauricio, Alan Patrick, Estêvão, Allison Forwards: Wanderson, Pedro Henrique, Gabriel Barros, Jean Dias, Enner Valencia, Alemão, Lucca, Luiz Adriano

River Plate team news

Elias Gomez sat out of the opening leg for River Plate because of an ACL injury. Leandro Pirez came into the side in the last game and looks set to tighten up the defence once again to ensure River Plate go through to the quarter-final.

River Plate predicted XI: Armani; Casco, Pirez, P. Diaz, E. Diaz; Perez, Aliendro; Fernandez, Palavecino, Barco; Suarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion Defenders: Rojas, Maidana, E. Diaz, Mammana, P. Diaz, Herrera, E. Gomez Midfielders: Kranevitter, Aliendro, Palavecino, de la Cruz, Perez, Fernandez Forwards: Rondon, Beltran, Borja, Solari, Simon, Barco, Alfonso

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2023 River Plate 2-1 Internacional Copa Libertadores May 2019 River Plate 2-2 Internacional Copa Libertadores April 2019 Internacional 2-2 River Plate Copa Libertadores

