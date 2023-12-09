Inter vs Udinese: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Serie A leaders Inter will host the struggling Udinese up next at the San Siro Stadium on Saturday. Inter have a two-point lead over Juventus at the top of the standings after 14 rounds.
Udinese managed to beat AC Milan in the first week of November but couldn't kickstart a good run of wins after that. They are winless in their last four matches and the 15th-placed team will be desperate to avoid the drop zone.
Taking on Inter will be a challenge for Udinese as the leaders are unbeaten for over two months. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Inter vs Udinese kick-off time
|Date:
|December 9, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3:45 pm EDT
|Venue:
|San Siro
The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3:45 pm EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Inter vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Inter team news
Inter faced a setback in the previous match when Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries had to leave the field due to injuries.
Benjamin Pavard is still dealing with a knee injury but there is some good news as Alessandro Bastoni, Pavard's defensive partner, is expected to return to the squad after missing the last three games since the international break.
Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Augusto; Cuadrado, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro
|Defenders:
|Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian
|Midfielders:
|Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Fratessi, Klassen, Augusto
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez
Udinese team news
Lorenzo Lucca, who scored twice against Verona last Sunday, has four league goals so far this season. The former Ajax striker is likely to be in the starting lineup for Udinese against Milan. Forward pair Florian Thauvin and Isaac Success, having overcome minor injuries, are expected to be available on the bench.
Slovenian center-back Jaka Bijol underwent foot surgery and will be unavailable until January. Long-term absentees Gerard Deulofeu, Enzo Ebosse, and Brenner remain out of contention on Saturday.
Udinese predicted XI: Silvestri; Ferreira, Kabasele, Perez; Ebosele, Samardzic, Walace, Payero, Zemura; Pereyra; Lucca.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Silvestri, Okoye, Padelli
|Defenders:
|Perez, Masina, Kabasele, Tikvic, Guessand, Kamara, Zemura, Ferreira
|Midfielders:
|Walace, Camara, Samardzic, Lovric, Payero, Pereyra, Zarraga, Quina, Ebosele, Ballarini, Pejisic, Ake
|Forwards:
|Lucca, Success, Davis, Semedo, Diawara, Thauvin, Asante, Pafundi
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 2023
|Inter Milan 3 - 1 Udinese
|Serie A
|September 2022
|Udinese 3 - 1 Inter Milan
|Serie A
|May 2022
|Udinese 1 - 2 Inter Milan
|Serie A
|October 2021
|Inter Milan 2 - 0 Udinese
|Serie A
|May 2021
|Inter Milan 5 - 1 Udinese
|Serie A