Inter vs Udinese: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serie A leaders Inter will host the struggling Udinese up next at the San Siro Stadium on Saturday. Inter have a two-point lead over Juventus at the top of the standings after 14 rounds.

Udinese managed to beat AC Milan in the first week of November but couldn't kickstart a good run of wins after that. They are winless in their last four matches and the 15th-placed team will be desperate to avoid the drop zone.

Taking on Inter will be a challenge for Udinese as the leaders are unbeaten for over two months. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter vs Udinese kick-off time

Date: December 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm EDT Venue: San Siro

The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3:45 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Inter vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter faced a setback in the previous match when Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries had to leave the field due to injuries.

Benjamin Pavard is still dealing with a knee injury but there is some good news as Alessandro Bastoni, Pavard's defensive partner, is expected to return to the squad after missing the last three games since the international break.

Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Augusto; Cuadrado, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Fratessi, Klassen, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez

Udinese team news

Lorenzo Lucca, who scored twice against Verona last Sunday, has four league goals so far this season. The former Ajax striker is likely to be in the starting lineup for Udinese against Milan. Forward pair Florian Thauvin and Isaac Success, having overcome minor injuries, are expected to be available on the bench.

Slovenian center-back Jaka Bijol underwent foot surgery and will be unavailable until January. Long-term absentees Gerard Deulofeu, Enzo Ebosse, and Brenner remain out of contention on Saturday.

Udinese predicted XI: Silvestri; Ferreira, Kabasele, Perez; Ebosele, Samardzic, Walace, Payero, Zemura; Pereyra; Lucca.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silvestri, Okoye, Padelli Defenders: Perez, Masina, Kabasele, Tikvic, Guessand, Kamara, Zemura, Ferreira Midfielders: Walace, Camara, Samardzic, Lovric, Payero, Pereyra, Zarraga, Quina, Ebosele, Ballarini, Pejisic, Ake Forwards: Lucca, Success, Davis, Semedo, Diawara, Thauvin, Asante, Pafundi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Inter Milan 3 - 1 Udinese Serie A September 2022 Udinese 3 - 1 Inter Milan Serie A May 2022 Udinese 1 - 2 Inter Milan Serie A October 2021 Inter Milan 2 - 0 Udinese Serie A May 2021 Inter Milan 5 - 1 Udinese Serie A

