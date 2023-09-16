This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Inter vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Serie A
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will take on AC Milan in a top-of-the-table Serie A clash at the San Siro on Saturday. Both teams have won all their three league games so far and fans can expect an evenly-matched contest between the two this weekend.

Inter have won their last four derbies against Milan without allowing a single goal and that is a record-breaking achievement for the club. They will be confident of making it five derby wins in a row.

AC Milan will also be confident of putting up a good challenge away from home. They beat Roma in their last outing, with Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao getting on the scoresheet.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter vs Milan kick-off time

Date:September 16, 2023
Kick-off time:12pm EDT
Venue:San Siro

The game between Inter and AC Milan will be played at the San Siro on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Inter vs Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter's coach Simone Inzaghi is poised to maintain an unaltered starting lineup for this weekend's match, as the team enjoys a full squad. The only minor injury concerns are Francesco Acerbi and Juan Cuadrado, both of whom are likely to be available on the bench.

Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sommer, Audero, Di Gennaro
Defenders:Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Darmian, Bisseck, Dimarco, Dumfries
Midfielders:Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Calhanoglu, Fratessi, Augusto, Klassen
Forwards:Martinez, Sanchez, Thuram, Arnautovic

Milan team news

Milan boss Stefano Pioli, after a successful start to the 2023-24 campaign, is expected to field a familiar lineup. However, he will be without Fikayo Tomori who will serve a suspension due to his red card against Roma.

Pierre Kalulu is the only player in the squad who is sidelined with an injury.

Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Kjaer, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante
Defenders:Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Florenzi
Midfielders:Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Krunic, Adli, Pulisic, Saelemaekers, Romero
Forwards:Okafor, Origi, Colombo, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze, Traore

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 2023Inter Milan 1-0 AC MilanChampions League
May 2023AC Milan 0 - 2 Inter MilanChampions League
February 2023Inter Milan 1 - 0 AC MilanSerie A
January 2023AC Milan 0 - 3 Inter MilanSuper Cup
September 2022AC Milan 3 - 2 Inter MilanSerie A

