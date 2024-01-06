Inter vs Verona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Inter will be looking to go five points clear at the top of the Serie A standings when they welcome Verona to San Siro on Saturday.
Simone Inzaghi's men had signed off 2023 with a 1-1 draw at Genoa to extend their unbeaten league run to 12 games, while Verona managed to stay above the drop zone despite 0-1 home loss against Salernitana.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Inter vs Verona kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:30 am ET
|Venue:
|San Siro
The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
It will kick off at 6:30 am ET on January 6 in the United States (US).
How to watch Inter vs Verona online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ in the US.
Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Inter team news
Lautaro Martinez and Federico Dimarco's return means Marko Arnautovic and Carlos Augusto may need to make way in attack and on the left flank, respectively.
Coming off the bench in the Genoa draw, Benjamin Pavard is also available for selection, but new signing Tajon Buchanan will not be eligible until the trip to Monza. So, one of Denzel Dumfries or Matteo Darmian would start on the right side.
Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro
|Defenders:
|Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian
|Midfielders:
|Calhanoglu, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Cuadrado, Augusto
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez
Verona team news
The January transfer window has seen Isak Hien join Atalanta, while the duo of Martin Hongla and Filippo Terracciano look set to join Granada and AC Milan, respectively.
Apart from that, Verona boss Marco Baroni will hope to ward off interest for his main sources of goals this season in Cyril Ngonge, with Milan Djuric starting upfront.
Ondrej Duda is back from a ban and should fill in for Hongla in midfield.
Verona possible XI: Montipo; Tchatchoua, Dawidowicz, Magnani, Doig; Duda, Folorunsho; Ngonge, Suslov, Lazovic; Djuric
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Montipo, Perilli, Chiesa, Berardi
|Defenders:
|Coppola, Magnani, Dawidowicz, Amione, Gunter, Cabal, Doig, Faraoni
|Midfielders:
|Charlys, Joselito, Serdar, Folorunsho, Hrustic, Lazovic, Duda, Saponara, Suslov, Tchatchoua, Mboula
|Forwards:
|Henry, Bonazzoli, Braaf, Djuric, Cruz, Ngonge, Kallon
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 3, 2023
|Verona 0-6 Inter
|Serie A
|January 14, 2023
|Inter 1-0 Verona
|Serie A
|April 9, 2022
|Inter 2-0 Verona
|Serie A
|August 27, 2021
|Verona 1-3 Inter
|Serie A
|April 25, 2021
|Inter 1-0 Verona
|Serie A