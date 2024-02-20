Inter vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Inter and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter are set to host Atletico Madrid at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday.

The Nerazzurri finished second to Real Sociedad in Group D after a goalless draw between the two sides in their final group game, while Atletico defeated Lazio 2-0 to top Group E.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

The UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro) in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Tuesday, February 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch Inter vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and CBS in the US and is available to stream online live through Fubo and ViX+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi already had his sight set on Tuesday's game against Atletico when he made rotations in the 4-0 league win last Friday.

Among them, Matteo Darmian and Federico Dimarco should return to their wing-back positions, while Francesco Acerbi managed to recover from a calf injury to feature in defence.

Davide Frattesi remains a doubt with a thigh problem, while Juan Cuadrado has been removed from Inter's Champions League squad as the midfielder had to undergo Achilles tendon surgery.

So, with Hakan Calhanoglu in midfield, Marcus Thuram is likely to partner Lautaro Martinez in the attack.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Atletico Madrid team news

Alvaro Morata missed the 5-0 win over Las Palmas at the weekend after the attacker sustained a knee injury in the previous fixture against Sevilla.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea man joins Gabriel Paulista, Cesar Azpilicueta, and long-term absentee Thomas Lemar in the club's treatment room.

However, Atletico boss Diego Simeone will be glad that Memphis Depay has struck form at the right time to accompany Antoine Griezmann upfront, with Marcos Llorente and Angel Correa as capable options from the bench.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Llorente, Barrios, De Paul, Koke, Lino; Griezmann, Depay

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Moldovan Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Reinildo, Molina Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Depay, Riquelme, Correa, Paulo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 11, 2018 Atletico Madrid 0-1 Inter Milan International Champions Cup August 27, 2010 Inter Milan 0-2 Atletico Madrid UEFA Super Cup

Useful links