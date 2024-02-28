Inter vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Current Serie A leaders Inter could go 12 points clear at the top of the summit as they welcome top-four hopefuls Atalanta to Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday.

The Nerazzurri have won their last 10 competitive games including a 4-0 league victory over Lecce last weekend.

At the same time, the visitors have gone 10 games without a defeat in all competitions following a 1-1 draw with AC Milan the last time out.

Inter vs Atalanta kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Atalanta will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on Wednesday, February 28, in the United States (US).

How to watch Inter vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi has a handful of absentees - Marcus Thuram, Juan Cuadrado, Francesco Acerbi and Stefano Sensi are out injured.

Yann Sommer is a doubt on account of a virus that left him out of the Lecce trip. So Emil Audero can take up Sommer's place once again in between the sticks.

Going forward, Nicolo Barella and Alexis Sanchez may get the nod ahead of Kristjan Asllani and Marko Arnautovic respectively.

Inter possible XI: Audero; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Frattesi, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Sanchez, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Atalanta team news

La Dea coach Gian Piero Gasperini has a full-strength squad at his disposal as Ademola Lookman came off the bench in the AC Milan draw after the Nigerian forward recovered from an ankle injury.

On Wednesday, Lookman is likely to be handed a start in place of Aleksei Miranchuk, and alongside Charles De Ketelaere.

Elsewhere, Davide Zappacosta could start ahead of Emil Holm at the right full-back position.

Atalanta possible XI: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Lookman, De Ketelaere.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Scalvini, Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Toloi, Palomino, Bonfanti Midfielders: Koopmeiners, De Roon, Ederson, Pasalic, Adopo, Holm, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Bakker, Ruggeri Forwards: Lookman, Scamacca, Toure, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Inter Milan and Atalanta across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 4, 2023 Atalanta 1-2 Inter Milan Serie A May 27, 2023 Inter Milan 3-2 Atalanta Serie A January 31, 2023 Inter Milan 1-0 Atalanta Coppa Italia November 13, 2022 Atalanta 2-3 Inter Milan Serie A January 16, 2022 Atalanta 0-0 Inter Milan Serie A

