Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and Sporting KC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Even though the majority of European football leagues are on international break, the MLS season continues this weekend. And we have an intriguing clash on our hands as Sporting Kansas City travels down to south Florida to lock horns against Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami this Saturday at DRV PNK Stadium.

Inter Miami’s graph has been on the rise ever since Messi's arrival in Fort Lauderdale. They have achieved some unprecedented feats, and have already lifted a trophy in the form of the Leagues Cup. Currently riding on a red-hot 11-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, Tata Martino's troops smashed reigning MLS Cup winners LAFC 4-1 at the BMO Stadium last time out.

The Herons, with 25 points in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings, are still looking to reach for the playoffs, so they will know the importance of three points from this encounter against Sporting KC. However, one big question mark lingers: Will Inter Miami be able to pull off three points without their superstar No. 10?

Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, are steadily inching towards a potential return into the playoffs, currently enjoying a two-game winning streak, with notable wins over San Jose and St. Louis City since their return from Leagues Cup.

They have amassed 32 points in 2023 and sit in 11th place in the Western Conference table and will be hoping to use Messi's absence as their advantage here.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter Miami vs Sporting KC kick-off time

Date: September 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

The MLS encounter between Inter Miami and Sporting KC will be played at DRV PNK Stadium, Miami, on Sunday, 9 September 2023.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Sporting KC online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass. Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS and Inter Miami YouTube channels, while the live updates can be followed on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

As alluded to above, World Cup winner Lionel Messi will not feature in Saturday's game due to his exploits for Argentina during the ongoing international break.

The Ballon d'Or 2023 favourite isn't the only player set to miss the weekend's encounter due to international duty; they'll also be without other key players such as Drake Callender, Diego Gomez, Benjamin Cremaschi, Serhiy Kryvstov, David Ruiz, Robert Taylor and Josef Martinez, all of whom will be representing their respective national teams.

Although they won't have Messi, they will still have enough star power in the likes of Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, who will start here.

Head coach Tata Martino will probably have to move things around at the back and in the final third. Tomas Aviles is expected to partner Kamal Miller in the backline, and Leonardo Campana, Facundo Farias, Nicolas Stefanelli, and Robbie Robinson could get vital minutes in attack.

Inter Miami possible XI: Dos Santos; Allen, Miller, Aviles, Alba; Ulloa, Busquets, Arroyo; Campana, Stefanelli, Farias

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marsman, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: McVey, Sailor, Mabika, Hall, Alba, Allen, Neville, Boatwright, Yedlin Midfielders: Busquets, Arroyo, Ulloa, Duke, Mota, Sunderland, Farias, Pizarro, Lassiter, Azcona, LaCava Forwards: Campana, Stefanelli, Borgelin, Robinson

Sporting KC team news

Sporting Kansas City will be without several players due to various injury concerns and the ongoing international break. Graham Zusi, Kayden Pierre and Stephen Afrifa are all due to hamstring problems, while an ankle injury has sidelined Gadi Kinda until early October.

Kortne Ford's Achilles tendon injury sees him out of action until late September. Meanwhile, Marinos Tzionis is the only Sporting KC player out on international duty.

Alan Pulido, who has scored 12 goals in the current MLS season so far, is one to watch in attack for Sporting KC, having returned to his goalscoring ways with a fine brace in their victory against St. Louis last Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Davis, Rosero, Fontas, Ndenbe; Espinoza, Walter, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Salloi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, McIntosh, Melia Defenders: Voloder, Rosero, Fontas, Castellanos, Rondov, Ndenbe, Leibold, Pierre, Davis Midfielders: Radoja, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Gutierrez, Espinoza, Flores, Kinda, Thommy, Cisneros Forwards: Saloi, Russell, Tzionis, Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between Inter Miami and Sporting KC.

Useful links