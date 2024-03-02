Inter Miami vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch the Turnpike derby

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will take on Orlando City in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Chase Stadium on Saturday. Lionel Messi and co. have played two games in the new season of MLS and will be out to get their second victory.

Miami opened their season with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake but were held by Los Angeles in the second outing. Messi opened his account in that draw, with a 90th-minute equalizer.

Orlando beat Cavalry over two legs in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup but were held in their MLS opener by Montreal. They will be out to get their first goal and win of the season in the league.

Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City kick-off time

Date: March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 4.30 pm ET Venue: Chase Stadium

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV, Fubo, Sling TV and Fox in the US. The match highlights will be available on these platforms as well as YouTube after the game, whereas live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Nicolas Freire was a substitute for Inter Miami in their game against the Galaxy, following a recovery from a left quad strain. He could feature in the upcoming contest.

Robbie Robinson is currently undergoing medical assessment, and Franco Negri is at risk of missing the upcoming match due to an ACL injury.

Ian Fray and Facundo Farias are expected to be sidelined for this weekend's match due to ACL injuries as well, and Benjamin Cremaschi is on the mend from sports hernia surgery.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Freire, Alba; Ruiz, Busquets, Gomez; Messi, Suarez, Campana.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Alba, Yedlin, Avilés, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Freire, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Redondo, Taylor, Cremaschi, Gómez, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland Forwards: Messi, Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

Orlando City team news

After serving a suspension during the match against Montreal on the opening day, Rodrigo Schlegel is set to make his way back into the Orlando City squad this weekend.

Nicolas Lodeiro made an impressive debut for the Lions last weekend while David Brekalo marked his first MLS appearance for Orlando in defence.

Orlando City predicted XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Torres, Lodeiro, Angulo; Enrique.

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, M. Halliday, R. Jansson, R. Santos, K. Smith, T. Reid-Brown, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: R. Enrique, G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, D. McGuire, Muriel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/09/23 Orlando City 1 - 1 Inter Miami MLS 03/08/23 Inter Miami 3 - 1 Orlando City Leagues Cup 21/05/23 Inter Miami 1 - 3 Orlando City MLS 06/10/22 Inter Miami 4 - 1 Orlando City MLS 10/07/22 Orlando City 1 - 0 Inter Miami MLS

