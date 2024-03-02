Inter Miami vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch the Turnpike derby

Inter Miami will take on Orlando City in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Chase Stadium on Saturday. Lionel Messi and co. have played two games in the new season of MLS and will be out to get their second victory.
Miami opened their season with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake but were held by Los Angeles in the second outing. Messi opened his account in that draw, with a 90th-minute equalizer.
Orlando beat Cavalry over two legs in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup but were held in their MLS opener by Montreal. They will be out to get their first goal and win of the season in the league.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City kick-off time
|Date:
|March 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Chase Stadium
The match will be played at the Chase Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 4.30 pm ET.
How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV, Fubo, Sling TV and Fox in the US. The match highlights will be available on these platforms as well as YouTube after the game, whereas live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Inter Miami CF team news
Nicolas Freire was a substitute for Inter Miami in their game against the Galaxy, following a recovery from a left quad strain. He could feature in the upcoming contest.
Robbie Robinson is currently undergoing medical assessment, and Franco Negri is at risk of missing the upcoming match due to an ACL injury.
Ian Fray and Facundo Farias are expected to be sidelined for this weekend's match due to ACL injuries as well, and Benjamin Cremaschi is on the mend from sports hernia surgery.
Inter Miami predicted XI: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Freire, Alba; Ruiz, Busquets, Gomez; Messi, Suarez, Campana.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Callender, dos Santos, Jensen
|Defenders:
|Alba, Yedlin, Avilés, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Freire, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright
|Midfielders:
|Busquets, Redondo, Taylor, Cremaschi, Gómez, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland
|Forwards:
|Messi, Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia
Orlando City team news
After serving a suspension during the match against Montreal on the opening day, Rodrigo Schlegel is set to make his way back into the Orlando City squad this weekend.
Nicolas Lodeiro made an impressive debut for the Lions last weekend while David Brekalo marked his first MLS appearance for Orlando in defence.
Orlando City predicted XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Torres, Lodeiro, Angulo; Enrique.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar
|Defenders:
|A. Freeman, M. Halliday, R. Jansson, R. Santos, K. Smith, T. Reid-Brown, T. Williams, Brekalo
|Midfielders:
|I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres
|Forwards:
|R. Enrique, G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, D. McGuire, Muriel
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|25/09/23
|Orlando City 1 - 1 Inter Miami
|MLS
|03/08/23
|Inter Miami 3 - 1 Orlando City
|Leagues Cup
|21/05/23
|Inter Miami 1 - 3 Orlando City
|MLS
|06/10/22
|Inter Miami 4 - 1 Orlando City
|MLS
|10/07/22
|Orlando City 1 - 0 Inter Miami
|MLS