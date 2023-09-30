Inter Miami vs New York City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and New York City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will take on New York City in a Major League Soccer (MLS) game at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday.

Lionel Messi's team will be looking to return to winning ways with a win, after a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Houston Dynamos in the US Open Cup. Inter Miami are 14th in the standings and will depend on the impact of their star signings to push for an unlikely spot in the play-offs.

New York City are ninth in the standings and they will be looking to at least hold onto the final play-off spot as the league heads towards a climax.

Inter Miami vs NYCFC kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm EDT Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

How to watch Inter Miami vs NYCFC online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

Two of Miami's high-profile summer signings, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, missed the US Open Cup final but will be hoping to return to the pitch for their club this weekend.

Miami will have to cope without DeAndre Yedlin, who is suspended for this upcoming clash due to a caution he received in his previous match against Orlando City.

On the injury front, Corentin Jean, Ian Fray, and Franco Negri are all expected to remain sidelined.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Callender; McVey, Kryvtsov, Aviles, Allen; Cremaschi, Busquets, Farias, Taylor; Campana, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Marsman, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Miller, Kryvtsov, McVey, Sailor, Mabika, Aviles, Hall, Alba, Allen, Neville, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Arroyo, Ulloa, Ruiz, Gomez, Duke, Mota, Cremaschi, Sunderland, Farias, Pizarro, Lassiter, Azcona, Meek, LaCava Forwards: Martinez, Campana, Stefanelli, Borgelin, Messi, Taylor, Robinson

NYCFC team news

New York City will have to contend with the absence of Maxi Morales for the remainder of the season, as he suffered a right ACL rupture during a 1-1 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Keaton Parks missed their previous match due to an ankle injury, and Richy Ledezma is unavailable due to suspension.

New York City predicted XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, Cufre; Sands, Perea; Jasson, Rodriguez, Magno; Bakrar.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Mizell Defenders: Martins, Sands, Chanot, Alfaro, Owusu, Benalcazar, Amundsen, Cufre, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Turnbull Midfielders: Perea, Haak, Rodriguez, Magno, Jasson, Pereira, Denis Forwards: Bakrar, Segal, Fernandez, Martinez, O'Toole, Pellegrini

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/03/23 New York City 1-0 Inter Miami MLS 18/10/22 New York City 3-0 Inter Miami MLS 14/08/22 Inter Miami 3-2 New York City MLS 24/07/22 New York City 2-0 Inter Miami MLS 30/10/21 Inter Miami 1-3 New York City MLS

