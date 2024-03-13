Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will take on Nashville in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round-of-16 at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday. It promises to be an exciting contest after both teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

Both Lionel Messi and new signing Luis Suarez scored a goal each for Inter Miami in the first leg, but that was only good enough to level the scoreline after a first-half brace from Jacob Shaffelburg. Messi's team then suffered a shock defeat at home against Montreal and they are heading into this game on the back of that loss. Nashville has also struggled recently, with three back-to-back draws. They will be desperate for a win.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Date: March 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.15 pm ET Venue: Chase Stadium

The match will be played at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.15 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, FS2 and Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami will miss the services of Benjamin Cremaschi, Facundo Farias, Franco Negri, Ian Fray and Robbie Robinson for the game due to injuries.

Lionel Messi, who was rested for the last outing, is expected to return to the lineup for this crucial second leg.

Miami predicted XI: Callender; Gressel, Aviles, Freire, Alba; Ruiz, Busquets, Gomez; Messi, Suarez, Taylor.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Alba, Yedlin, Avilés, Kryvtsov, Allen, Freire, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Redondo, Taylor, Gómez, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland Forwards: Messi, Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

Nashville SC team news

Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge have recovered from their respective injuries and are available for selection. Randall Leal, however, remains sidelined.

Nashville will have to be at their very best to challenge Inter Miami in front of their home crowd, especially with Messi well-rested and raring to go.

Nashville predicted XI: Willis; MacNaughton, Zimmerman, Maher; Moore, Davis, Godoy, Muyl, Shaffelburg; Boyd, Bunbury.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Willis, Panicco, Martino Defenders: MacNaughton, Maher, Kallman, Washington, Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston, Shaffelburg Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Godoy, Gaines, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 08/03/24 Concacaf Champions Cup Nashville 2-2 Inter Miami 31/08/23 MLS Inter Miami 0 - 0 Nashville SC 20/08/23 Leagues Cup Nashville SC 1 - 1 Inter Miami (win on penalties) 24/05/23 US Open Cup Inter Miami 2 - 1 Nashville SC 18/05/23 MLS Nashville SC 2 - 1 Inter Miami

