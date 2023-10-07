Inter Miami vs Cincinnati: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will lock horns against 2023 Supporters’ Shield winners FC Cincinnati in a Major League Soccer (MLS) game at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, hoping to keep their postseason hopes alive.

The Herons' form has suffered drastically since the injury to talisman Lionel Messi, who has been sidelined since a 4-0 victory over Toronto about a fortnight back. In Messi's absence, Tata Martino's side have gone four games without a win across all competitions (D2, L2), including a 2-1 defeat to Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final, and a 4-1 smashing at the hands of Chicago Fire last time out.

The hosts are currently sitting in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with 33 points and will have to win almost all three of their remaining games and get help from those above them to make up five points and move up five places in the standings, to ninth place, to earn a playoff spot and reach the postseason.

They will take on a FC Cincinnati juggernaut, who are comfortably leading the table in the East, and have already won the 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield – the award given to the side with the best record in the regular season.

The visitors will head to Florida off the back of their fifth MLS defeat of the season after a heavily rotated side fell to a 2-1 against New York Red Bulls at TQL Stadium.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm EDT Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

The game between Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Kick-off is at 7.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino will be unable to call upon the services of Ian Fray, Franco Negri, Corentin Jean, Gregore, and Diego Gomez due to various injury problems. Left-back Jordi Alba and forward Leonardo Campana are both listed as questionable, with the duo dealing with respective hamstring problems.

Star forward Lionel Messi has missed Inter Miami's last four matches through a scar tissue problem that has been nagging the 36-year-old Argentine superstar since returning from Argentina duty during the last international break.

Martino has hinted that he is getting closer to first-team action, and will be assessed again on Friday. Either way, it is unlikely that Messi will be named among the starting XI, meaning that Josef Martinez may be handed an opportunity to impress from the outset after getting on the scoresheet against Chicago Fire last time out.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Calender; Yedlin, Kryvstov, Miller, Allen; Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi; Taylor, Farias, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Marsman, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Miller, Kryvtsov, McVey, Sailor, Mabika, Aviles, Hall, Allen, Neville, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Arroyo, Ulloa, Ruiz, Gomez, Duke, Mota, Cremaschi, Sunderland, Farias, Pizarro, Lassiter, Azcona, Meek, LaCava Forwards: Martinez, Stefanelli, Borgelin, Taylor, Robinson

FC Cincinnati team news

Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan has several absentees for this encounter, starting with defender Alvas Powell, who was sent off against New York Red Bulls, and will miss Saturday's away trip through suspension. Meanwhile, Stiven Jimenez and Arquimides Ordonez are both ruled out with leg injuries.

Whatever happens in the rest of the season, Cincinnati will stay at the top of the Eastern Conference table. This means that they can relax on Saturday. This also implies that Noonan can keep some of his key men rested in order to ensure they remain 100% fit for the 2023 playoffs.

FC Cincinnati predicted XI: Kann; Murphy, Miazga, Mosquera; Arias, Moreno, Acosta, Nwobodo, Barreal; Boupendza, Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Walters, Louro, Kann Defenders: Mosquero, Miazga, Hagglund, Murphy, Akpunonu, Aghedo, Arias, Powell, Gaddis, Halsey Midfielders: Anguolo, Nwobodo, Moreno, Pinto, Acosta, Kubo, Valenzuela Forwards: Barreal, Vazquez, Santos, Boupendza, Badji

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/8/23 FC Cincinnati 0-0 Inter Miami US Open Cup 2/4/23 FC Cincinnati 1-0 Inter Miami MLS 19/3/23 FC Cincinnati 3-1 Inter Miami MLS 24/10/21 Inter Miami 5-1 FC Cincinnati MLS 5/9/21 FC Cincinnati 0-1 Inter Miami MLS

