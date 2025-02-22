How to watch MLS match between Inter Miami and New York City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After beginning their season with a CONCACAF Champions Cup win, Inter Miami will be facing New York City in Saturday's Major Soccer League (MLS) encounter at the Chase Stadium.

The Herons are coming off a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City in the international club competition on Wednesday, while the Pigeons wrapped up their 2025 pre-season with a 1-0 win against Minnesota United last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Inter Miami and New York City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Chase Stadium

MLS match between Inter Miami and New York City will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 22, in the US.

Fafa Picault, Telasco Segovia and Tadeo Allende are among Lionel Messi's new team-mates at the club, but not after losing Leonardo Campana to the New England Revolution. Elsewhere, Matias Rojas has returned to River Plate, while Diego Gomez took transfer to Premier League side Brighton.

Despite keeping a clean sheet against Sporting KC, Oscar Ustari would hand over the goalkeeping gloves to Drake Callender.

NYCFC signed Greg Ranjitsingh, and re-signed Maxi Moralez; while trading Luis Barraza to DC United. They also let go of Jovan Mijatovic, James Sands and Christian McFarlane.

Alonso Martinez and Santiago Rodriguez will once again link up in attack.

