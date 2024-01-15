Indonesia vs Iraq: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Indonesia and Iraq, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Indonesia will take on Iraq in their first game of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Monday. They are part of Group D which also includes Japan who beat Vietnam 4-2 in their first game.

Indonesia were the joint-hosts for the 2007 edition of the tournament but have never progressed past the group stages. it will be difficult for them this year as well but they will hope to deliver a miracle when they begin their campaign on Monday.

In the year in which Indonesia were hosts, it was Iraq that lifted the trophy. In the following three editions, they have not failed to go past the group stage and that will be the minimum expectations this year as well. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Indonesia vs Iraq kick-off time

Date: January 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.30 am EDT Venue: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

The match will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 9.30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Indonesia vs Iraq online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Indonesia team news

Justin Hubner is still in pursuit of his Premier League debut for Wolverhampton Wanderers but has secured three caps for Indonesia this year and he will be looking to impress in the first game of the tournament.

Ivar Jenner, presently plying his trade in Eredivisie with Utrecht is another player to look out for in the squad.

"There is a big gap in ranking between us and Iraq, our capabilities are different, and everyone knows it,” said the head coach Shin Tae-young.

“But we are still a young team; the youngest in the group, but we have massive potential. We are building up not only our potential but also our results. Nobody knows what can happen tomorrow.”

Indonesia predicted XI: Ari; Baggott, Ridho, Amat; Sayuri, Hubner, Klok, Arhan; Sulistyawan, Struick, Drajad.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Riyandi, Ari, Argawinata Defenders: Baggott, Amat, Ridho, Walsh, Arhan, Febriansah, Mangkualam, Prasetyo, Pattynama, Hubner Midfielders: Ferdinan, Klok, Jenner, Kambuaya, Alis Forwards: Sayuri, Sulaeman, Drajad, Maulana, Struick, Caraka, Sananta, Sulistyawan

Iraq team news

Jesus Casas faces the task of selecting from a diverse pool of players at the Asian Cup, featuring a blend of youthful talent and seasoned campaigners.

Akam Hashim stands as the sole player in the squad without an international appearance for Iraq, while Montader Madjed recently earned his first cap in a friendly loss against South Korea.

Regarding his first XI, Casas said: “There are a lot of factors to decide our starting XI, it’s not all about the last two matches. Of course, the players who played the friendlies have more chances, but it’s not the only decisive factor.”

Defender Saad Natiq remains doubtful for the first game but the rest of the squad is available for selection.

Iraq predicted XI: Hassan; H. Ali, Natiq, Adnan, Doski; Iqbal, Bayesh, Resan; Jasim, Hussein, M. Ali.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Talib, Sulaka, Hassan Defenders: Ali, Natiq, Putros, Adnan, Mohideen, Doski, Tahseen, Yahya Midfielders: Amyn, Bayesh, Iqbal, Resan, Hashim, Al-Ammari, Jasim, Allee, Rashid, Madjed Forwards: Al-Hamadi, Ali, Hussein, Al-Saed

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/11/23 Iraq 5 - 1 Indonesia World Cup qualifier 19/11/13 Indonesia 0 - 2 Iraq Asian Cup qualifier 06/02/13 Iraq 1 - 0 Indonesia Asian Cup qualifier 18/11/06 Indonesia 0 - 6 Iraq Asian Games

Useful links