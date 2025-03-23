How to watch today's Indiana vs South Carolina NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana vs South Carolina NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Top-seeded South Carolina took care of business in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, rolling past No. 16 Tennessee Tech with a commanding 108-48 victory on Friday. Now, the defending national champions turn their attention to No. 9 Indiana, with the two sides set to clash at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday. The Hoosiers secured their spot in the second round after edging No. 8 Utah 76-68.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana vs South Carolina NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Indiana vs South Carolina: Date and tip-off time

The Hoosiers and Gamecocks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Date Sunday, March 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Colonial Life Arena Location Columbia, S.C.

How to watch Indiana vs South Carolina on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hoosiers and the Gamecocks on:

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Indiana Hoosiers team news & key performers

Indiana put on an efficient shooting display against Tennessee Tech, knocking down 58% of their attempts from the field. Yarden Garzon led the charge with 17 points, though the Hoosiers struggled from beyond the arc, converting just 5-of-17 from deep while committing 12 turnovers.

This second-round clash with South Carolina is an intriguing one, especially given how closely these teams battled in last year's Sweet 16. While both rosters have seen changes, the Hoosiers will need to be at their absolute best offensively and find a way to contain the Gamecocks’ presence inside if they hope to pull off an upset.

South Carolina Gamecocks news & key performers

South Carolina, meanwhile, put on an offensive clinic in their opening-round rout, shooting 67% from the floor. Joyce Edwards led the way with 22 points, and the Gamecocks were deadly from deep, hitting 12-of-18 three-pointers. However, 16 turnovers could be a concern against an Indiana squad looking to capitalize on mistakes.

While South Carolina remains a powerhouse, this year's team hasn't looked quite as invincible as past iterations. The Gamecocks entered the tournament with three losses—all to top-tier opponents—giving Indiana hope that an upset could be within reach.