How to watch Indiana vs Penn State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and Indiana Hoosiers (7-2, 0-1) are set to square off Tuesday as league play heats up in Bloomington, Indiana.

Indiana enters the showdown trying to steady the ship after a rough stretch that featured back-to-back nine-point setbacks. The Hoosiers opened their Big Ten slate with a 73–64 stumble against Minnesota on Wednesday, then took another punch on Saturday, an 87–78 defeat to Louisville at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Now comes a crucial week, kicking off with their second conference test of December against Penn State, a team sitting at 8–1, though critics note the Nittany Lions have navigated one of the softest schedules in college basketball so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana vs Penn State game, plus plenty more.

Indiana vs Penn State: Date and kick-off time

The Hoosiers will take on the Nittany Lions in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

Date Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT Venue Assembly Hall Location Bloomington, Indiana

How to watch Indiana vs Penn State on TV & stream live online

Indiana vs Penn State news & key players

Indiana Hoosiers team news

Indiana comes into this one trying to steady the ship. Before their latest setback, the Hoosiers fell 73-64 to Minnesota, though they had previously cruised past Bethune-Cookman in a 100-56 blowout. So far this season, Indiana is putting points on the board at a strong clip, averaging 85.4 per contest, while collecting 37.1 rebounds and 19.3 assists on average. Defensively, they're giving up 66.3 points a night.

Tucker DeVries has been the engine of the offense, pouring in 17.8 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds, while Lamar Wilkerson is right behind him, delivering 16.0 points per outing to go with 2.4 assists as a secondary playmaker.

Efficiency has been a bright spot for this group, the Hoosiers are knocking down 48.2% of their shots from the floor, converting 75.4% at the free-throw line, and hitting 36.2% from beyond the arc, showing they're comfortable scoring inside and out.

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

It's a very different Penn State lineup this season under coach Rhoades, following the departures of Ace Baldwin, Nick Kern, D’Marco Dunn, Puff Johnson, and Zach Hicks, plus the loss of star big man Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who went 30th overall in last summer's NBA Draft.

With so many pieces gone, the Nittany Lions are rolling with a nearly brand-new cast. Only two familiar faces, sophomore guard Dominick Stewart and junior Freddie Dilione V, logged major minutes last year. Unsurprisingly, this version of Penn State doesn't boast the same length and explosiveness fans saw in the previous two campaigns.

The attack is now driven by freshman floor general Kayden Mingo. The 6ft 3in New Yorker is already setting the pace with team-high averages of 15 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per outing. He's been clinical inside the arc, connecting on 59.7% of his two-point looks, and carries a sparkling assist-to-turnover ratio north of 4-to-1. His one hang-up has been from deep, where he's just 6-for-30 so far.

Mingo headlines a starting backcourt that also features Stewart and freshman Melih Tunca, the newcomer from Istanbul. Stewart has reclaimed a starting job after coming off the bench early in the year, and while he's only hit double digits once, he's a legitimate marksman from outside, knocking down 16 of his 35 triples. Tunca has started eight of nine games and has been a consistent bucket, posting double figures seven times, highlighted by a 20-point outing vs. La Salle. He’s quietly efficient too, shooting 45% from long range and nearly 57% inside.

Up front, Penn State turns to 6ft 8in Cincinnati transfer Josh Reed and 7-footer Ivan Juric, a freshman from Zagreb. Reed is fourth in scoring at 10.6 points per game, adding 4.2 boards and 1.4 steals while shooting better than 50% from the field and 86% at the stripe. Juric matches him at 10.6 points per night and has been incredibly efficient, hitting 71.4% overall and a staggering 77.5% on two-pointers (31-for-40). He’s capable of stretching the floor with the occasional three, though rim protection isn’t currently his calling card with only two blocks in 220 minutes.

The biggest weapon off the pine might be Dilione V, a regular starter last year now thriving as the sixth-man spark plug. The 6ft 5in guard, who began his career at Tennessee, is averaging 13.2 points and has reached double digits in seven games.

Penn State’s rotation also goes deep in the frontcourt, with 6ft 10in junior Sasa Ciani, 6-foot-9 freshman Tibor Mirtic, and 6-foot-8 sophomore Eli Rice all seeing minutes. Ciani, an Illinois Chicago transfer from Slovenia, earned early starts but hasn’t found his touch around the rim. Mirtic, another product of Slovenia, has flashed serious upside, contributing five points and 3.8 rebounds per night while shooting nearly 65%. Rice, formerly of Nebraska, is working his way back from last year’s injury and has become a reliable perimeter threat, drilling 46.2% of his threes (12-for-26) in limited action.