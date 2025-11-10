How to watch Illinois vs Texas Tech NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A Top-25 showdown hits the early-season slate as No. 10 Texas Tech heads into a true road test, visiting No. 17 Illinois at the State Farm Center on Tuesday night.

Both squads are off to 2-0 starts, both have looked sharp out of the gate, and this will mark the first-ever meeting between the programs — with a return date already penciled in for Lubbock next season.

Illinois has come out absolutely rolling, piling up 113 points across its first two games and steamrolling Florida Gulf Coast 113-70 last Friday. The Illini played nearly mistake-free basketball in that one, coughing the ball up only twice and bullying their way to a 48-28 advantage in paint scoring. Simply put: they controlled the game at every level.

Texas Tech hasn't exactly been tiptoeing into the season either. The Red Raiders, who posted an impressive 8-2 road record last year, are fresh off a convincing 98-77 victory over Sam Houston. They’ve looked the part of a Top-10 team, disciplined, physical, and locked in on both ends.

Illinois vs Texas Tech: Date and tip-off time

The Fighting Illini will face off against the Red Raiders in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Date Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT Venue State Farm Center Location Champaign, Illinois

How to watch Illinois vs Texas Tech on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Fighting Illini and Red Raiders live on FS1 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo.

Illinois vs Texas Tech team news & key performers

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

But Illinois came with firepower too. Kylan Boswell matched star-for-star, putting up 31 points and ripping down 10 rebounds in a determined effort. Keaton Wagler followed with 22 points and seven boards, while David Mirkovic gave the Illini a second double-double of the night with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Illinois controlled the glass with a commanding 51-30 rebounding edge and shot 11-for-31 from beyond the arc to complement their muscle around the rim.

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news

JT Toppin wasted absolutely no time reminding everyone why he's one of the premier forces in college basketball. In his season debut, the returning Consensus All-American and reigning Big 12 Player of the Year delivered a monstrous 31-point, 14-rebound double-double, the 32nd of his career, while also stacking up eight offensive boards, four assists, and three steals. He shot 10-of-19 from the field and cashed in 11 free throws, setting the tone from the jump.

Christian Anderson added 18 points and seven dimes to keep the offense humming, while Donovan Atwell stayed red-hot from deep. Atwell drilled six triples on 11 attempts, finishing with 19 points and pushing his season total to a blistering 12-for-24 from long range. With the win, head coach Grant McCasland improves to 53-20 at the helm — the program continues to look polished, composed, and dangerous.