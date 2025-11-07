How to watch Illinois vs Florida Gulf Coast NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 17 Illinois looks to keep its early momentum rolling when it welcomes Florida Gulf Coast to State Farm Center for a non-league showdown.

The Fighting Illini opened their season by overwhelming Jackson State 113-55 and appear every bit ready to follow up last year’s 22-13 run that carried them into the second round of March Madness.

FGCU also comes in at 1-0 after cruising past New College of Florida 96-60, but the Eagles face a steep jump in competition as Pat Chambers enters his fourth year calling the shots. This one will be a major test of their composure, pace, and defensive discipline against an Illinois group that looks locked in from the start.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Illinois vs Florida Gulf Coast NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Illinois vs Florida Gulf Coast: Date and tip-off time

Illinois will face off against the FGCU in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT at State Farm Center in Champaign, IL.

Date Friday, November 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT Venue State Farm Center Location Champaign, IL

How to watch Illinois vs Florida Gulf Coast on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles exclusively live on Peacock.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Illinois vs Florida Gulf Coast team news & key performers

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

Illinois had an equally stress-free opener, steamrolling Jackson State 113-55. The Illini stormed out to a 60-27 advantage by the break and kept pouring it on in the second half. Ben Humrichous led the scoring parade with 21 points and five rebounds.

David Mirkovic dominated inside with 19 points and a massive 14 boards, while Keaton Wagler added 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Jake Davis rounded out the effort with 13 points and an all-around steady showing in 28 minutes. Illinois looked sharp, deep, and in complete control from tip to horn.

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles team news

Florida Gulf Coast eased into the new season with a comfortable tune-up. The Eagles built a 44-29 cushion by halftime against New College of Florida and never let up, cruising to a 96-60 victory. Rahmir Barno led the charge with 14 points, four assists, and three boards.

Rory Stewart chipped in 11 points and six rebounds. Three other Eagles joined them in double figures, as Isaiah Malone (seven rebounds), George Washington (five rebounds), and Tristen Guillouette (eight rebounds) each finished with 10 points, giving FGCU balanced scoring across the lineup.