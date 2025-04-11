How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Carolina Hurricanes are scheduled to battle with the New York Rangers to open a thrilling NHL game on April 12, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

Carolina leads the entire league with an 84.9% success rate, while the Rangers are in a respectable 12th place, having an 80.5% success rate.

New York is ranked second at 53.9%, slightly ahead of Carolina, which is in sixth place at 52.6%.

This season, both teams have had trouble converting on the power play; the Hurricanes are in 24th place with an 18.6% conversion rate, while the Rangers are in 27th place with a 17.2% conversion rate.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The Carolina Hurricanes will face off against the New York Rangers in an exciting NHL game on April 12, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date April 12, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Pyotr Kochetkov has a 26-15-3 record, a .898 save percentage, a 2.58 GAA, and 2 shutouts.

Frederik Andersen has a 13-6-0 record, one shutout, .914 SV%, and 2.11 GAA.

Sebastian Aho has helped with 42 assists and 28 goals for a total of 70 points.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status William Carrier Lower body injury Day-to-Day Jesperi Kotkaniemi Undisclosed Out

New York Rangers team news

Igor Shesterkin has a 25-28-5 record with a .903 save percentage, 2.89 GAA, and 5 shutouts.

Jonathan Quick is 10-7-2 with a .893 SV%, 3.18 GAA, and 3 shutouts.

Artemi Panarin has amassed 84 points with 49 assists and 35 goals.

New York Rangers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Adam Edstrom Lower body injury Out Arthur Kaliyev Upper body injury Out for Season

Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers head-to-head record

The Carolina Hurricanes have a substantial advantage over the New York Rangers based on their recent head-to-head record. They have won four of their past five games, including three in a row this season. The Hurricanes, who most famously shut out the Rangers 4-0 on the 29th of January 2025, have continuously controlled New York's offense, allowing them to score only a single goal in two of those victories. The Hurricanes afterward tightened up tactically and dominated the game, despite the Rangers winning the postseason series 5-3 on May 17, 2024, last season. Carolina appears ready to maintain its momentum in this next matchup because of their strong defensive structure and recent excellent performance.

Date Results Jan 29, 2025 Hurricanes 4-0 Rangers Dec 22, 2024 Hurricanes 3-1 Rangers Nov 28, 2024 Hurricanes 4-3 Rangers May 17, 2024 Rangers 5-3 Hurricanes May 14, 2024 Hurricanes 4-1 Rangers

