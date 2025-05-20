How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers NHL Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Carolina Hurricanes are ready to face off against the Florida Panthers to begin the pivotal Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals on May 20, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.
The Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-1 in Game 5 in their second round in Washington, advancing them to the conference championship for the second time in three seasons. The Panthers, the reigning Stanley Cup champions, progressed by defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 during Game 7 of their second-round series in Toronto.
The Hurricanes are in sixth place with 3.40 goals per game, while the Panthers are in fourth place with an average of 3.75 goals per game.
Carolina, on the other hand, has been more effective in the faceoff circle, earning 50.1% of draws (10th), but Florida only manages a 45.8% victory percentage (15th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.
Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time
The Carolina Hurricanes will square off against the Florida Panthers in an epic NHL game on May 20, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Date
May 20, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
Venue
Lenovo Center
Location
Raleigh, North Carolina
How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers team news
Carolina Hurricanes team news
Seth Jarvis has 204 shots and 32 goals this season, with seven on the power play.
Sebastian Aho has 29 goals and 45 assists, leading the Carolina Hurricanes with 74 points.
Andrei Svechnikov has averaged 18:09 minutes of ice time per game, contributing 8 goals and 1 assist.
Carolina Hurricanes injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jalen Chatfield
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Mark Jankowski
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Florida Panthers team news
Sam Reinhart has 81 points this season—39 goals and 42 assists—and has had a great campaign.
Sam Bennett averages 16:55 of ice time every game, has contributed 6 goals and 3 assists.
Eetu Luostarinen averages 16:07 per game, has contributed three goals and nine assists.
Florida Panthers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Evan Rodrigues
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers head-to-head record
The Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers have exchanged strong performances in their last five meetings, laying the groundwork for an exciting and challenging contest. On January 3, 2025, the Hurricanes defeated the Panthers 3-1, with an excellent defensive game. But Florida's attacking potency was demonstrated by their back-to-back victories over Carolina on December 1 (6-0) and November 30 (6-3). Additionally, the two teams performed two high-scoring meetings in late September, with Florida winning 5-4 and Carolina winning 8-2. This game may depend on the goalie and special teams action because both teams are capable of scoring goals quickly and causing significant momentum swings.
Date
Results
Jan 03, 2025
Hurricanes 3-1 Panthers
Dec 01, 2024
Panthers 6-0 Hurricanes
Nov 30, 2024
Panthers 6-3 Hurricanes
Sep 29, 2024
Panthers 5-4 Hurricanes
Sep 28, 2024
Hurricanes 8-2 Panthers