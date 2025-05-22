How to watch today’s Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers NHL Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

The Carolina Hurricanes are set to face off against the Florida Panthers to open high-voltage Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. Florida defeated the Hurricanes 5-2 in their most recent game and now leads the series 1-0.

Carolina has a strong power play with 27.8% (4th in the playoffs), just ahead of Florida's 23.8% (7th).

However, the Panthers respond with the greatest penalty kill in the league (88.1%), just ahead of the Hurricanes (87.9%), who come in second.

Carolina has a distinct advantage in the faceoff circle, with a 51% win rate (7th) over Florida's 45.2% (15th).

Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Florida Panthers in an exciting NHL game on May 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date May 22, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Frederik Andersen has been recording a 7-3 record with a .919 save percentage, a 1.74 GAA, and one shutout.

Pyotr Kochetkov has a 1-0 record, a .900 save percentage, and 2.50 GAA.

Sebastian Aho has scored 29 goals and provided 45 assists for a season total of 74 points.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jalen Chatfield Undisclosed Day-to-Day Mark Jankowski Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has a 9-4 record, a.905 save percentage, a 2.29 goals-against average, and two shutouts.

Sam Reinhart has 81 points this season with 39 goals and 42 assists.

Brad Marchand has averaged 16:29 minutes of ice time per game, recording 9 assists and 3 goals.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Evan Rodrigues Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The Florida Panthers, who have defeated the Carolina Hurricanes four times in their last five encounters, are clearly in the lead going into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Most notably, the Panthers took a 1-0 series lead after dominating in their most recent game, winning 5-2 on May 21, 2025. In these five meetings, Florida's offense has been outstanding, scoring five goals or more in four of them, including a decisive 6-0 victory on December 1, 2024. Carolina's only victory occurred in a more defensive 3-1 showing on January 3, 2025. Unless the Hurricanes are able to tighten up defensively and take advantage of their faceoff and power play advantages, the Panthers' strong scoring and recent confidence versus Carolina might give them the advantage again in Game 2.

Date Results May 21, 2025 Panthers 5-2 Hurricanes Jan 03, 2025 Hurricanes 3-1 Panthers Dec 01, 2024 Panthers 6-0 Hurricanes Nov 30, 2024 Panthers 6-3 Hurricanes Sep 29, 2024 Panthers 5-4 Hurricanes

