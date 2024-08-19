How to watch today’s Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL preseason game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Tampa Bay Lightning in a thrilling NHL preseason battle on October 04, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Carolina has a 2-1-1 record overall and a 1-1-0 record at home. They have the NHL's strongest penalty kill at 86.4%, and this will be put to the test by Tampa Bay's league-leading 28.6% power play.

The Hurricanes' power play is also very dangerous; it ranks second across the league with 26.9% of the chances. However, Tampa's penalty kill, which is ranked fifth with 83.34%, will try to stop that.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in a highly anticipated NHL preseason game on October 04, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Lenovo Center, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date October 04, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news and players to watch

Pyotr Kochetkov of Carolina has been a strong keeper, maintaining a 23-13-4 record, 2.33 goals against average, and a .911 save percentage, with 4 shutouts, providing his team trust in the net.

Spencer Martin has had a rough season, with a record of 7-9-2, a goals-against average of 3.30, and a save percentage of .889.

On offense, Sebastian Aho is the Hurricanes' top scorer with 89 points, which includes 36 goals and 53 assists.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status William Carrier Lower body injury Out Jesper Fast Neck injury Out

Tampa Bay Lightning team news and players to watch

Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tampa Bay, despite certain changes in his stats, is still a vital player in goal with a 30-20-2 record, 2.90 GAA, and a .900 save percentage, with 2 shutouts.

Jonas Johansson has a 12-7-5 record, a 3.37 goals against average, and an .890 save percentage. He also has two shutouts.

On offense, Nikita Kucherov's great skills are clear: he scored 144 points and had 100 assists.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Michael Eyssimont Lower body injury Out Luke Glendening Undisclosed Out

Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning could have a close game coming up. Carolina beat Tampa by a score of 2-1 in their most recent matchup on September 25, 2024. This shows that they can beat Tampa in close games. But Tampa Bay has won in the past, including an effective 8-2 victory in November 2023 and a pair of shutouts (4-0 and 3-0). The Hurricanes also won a clean game (4-0) in November 2023, which shows they can get back on defense. The Lightning have recently dominated Carolina in a number of games, so they could count on their offensive power. However, the Hurricanes' ability to defend well and win close games makes this matchup difficult to predict.

Date Results Sep 25, 2024 Hurricanes 2-1 Lightning Nov 25, 2023 Lightning 8-2 Hurricanes Nov 12, 2023 Hurricanes 4-0 Lightning Oct 25, 2023 Lightning 3-0 Hurricanes Sep 30, 2023 Lightning 4-0 Hurricanes

