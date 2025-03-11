How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Tampa Bay Lightning to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on March 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Before this game, Mark Jankowski scored two goals to help the Carolina Hurricanes defeat the Winnipeg Jets 4–2.

Carolina is 38-22-4 overall and has a solid home record of 25-7-1. With an 18-8-1 record while taking lesser penalty minutes compared to their opponents, the Hurricanes have shown their ability to maintain discipline.

Tampa Bay comes in with a 37-22-4 overall record and a 14-14-2 road record. The Lightning are 17-6-0 when they score at least one goal on the power play, showing their success on special teams.

The teams will meet for the third time this season; Tampa Bay won their last meeting 3-2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet in an epic NHL game on March 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date March 11, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Sebastian Aho has scored seven goals and provided three assists in his previous ten games.

Seth Jarvis has scored 25 goals and provided 23 assists.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Dmitry Orlov Undisclosed Day-to-Day William Carrier Lower body injury Out

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Brandon Hagel has six goals and provided eight assists in his previous ten games.

Nikita Kucherov leads his team, scoring 28 goals and providing 63 assists.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Victor Hedman Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in their most recent meeting on January 8, 2025, and prevailed in three of their previous five meetings. They also won 8-2 in their final meeting of 2023 and a resounding 4-1 earlier in the season.

But Carolina has proven resilient, winning two close games 2-1 in their last five meetings. This game could be another hotly contested fight because of Carolina's impressive home record and Tampa Bay's ability to exploit the power play.

The Hurricanes have a good chance of defending the home ice if they can continue to compete defensively and restrict Tampa Bay's scoring opportunities. But with Brandon Hagel performing well and Nikita Kucherov spearheading the Lightning's attack, Tampa Bay might be hard to contain once more.

Date Results Jan 08, 2025 Lightning 3-2 Hurricanes Oct 12, 2024 Lightning 4-1 Hurricanes Oct 05, 2024 Hurricanes 2-1 Lightning Sep 25, 2024 Hurricanes 2-1 Lightning Nov 25, 2023 Lightning 8-2 Hurricanes

More NHL news and coverage