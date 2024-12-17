How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Carolina Hurricanes will wrap up their four-game homestand on Tuesday night as they welcome the New York Islanders to Lenovo Center.

Carolina has been strong in divisional matchups this season, boasting an impressive 8-2-1 record against Metropolitan Division opponents and sitting at 19-10-1 overall. The Hurricanes have shown their mettle in close contests, holding a 4-2-0 record in games decided by a single goal.

On the flip side, the New York Islanders have struggled for consistency but hold a 3-2-2 record within the Metropolitan Division and a 12-13-7 overall mark. They’ve had a knack for tight finishes, going 4-3-6 in one-goal games.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders edged out a narrow 4-3 victory in their previous encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders NHL game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time

The Hurricanes will square off against the Islanders in a thrilling NHL clash on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at PNC Arena, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue PNC Arena Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: FDSN SO, MNMT

FDSN SO, MNMT Streaming service: NHL Powerplay on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Martin Necas has been the driving force behind Carolina’s offense, tallying 44 points this season. The skilled forward has averaged 0.5 goals per game while converting an efficient 18.7% of his shots. Sebastian Aho has also been pivotal, contributing 31 points (eight goals and 23 assists), adding firepower to the Hurricanes’ attack. On the blue line, Shayne Gostisbehere has made his presence felt, recording 25 points in 30 appearances. He’s netted six goals and dished out 19 assists, scoring on 10% of his shots.

In net, Pyotr Kochetkov has been a reliable last line of defense for the Hurricanes. Across 18 appearances, he’s posted a 12-5-0 record, turning away 391 shots while conceding 46 goals.

New York Islanders team news

For New York, Anders Lee leads the charge with 25 points, averaging 0.8 per game. The veteran forward has found the back of the net 13 times (0.4 per game) while adding 12 assists. He’s also firing an average of 2.9 shots per game with a shooting rate of 13.8%.

Kyle Palmieri has been another consistent performer for the Islanders, accumulating 24 points (0.8 per game) thanks to his 11 goals and 13 assists. Meanwhile, Bo Horvat has chipped in with eight goals and 14 helpers, giving him a total of 22 points this season.

Between the pipes, Ilya Sorokin has been solid despite the Islanders' struggles. The goaltender owns a 9-9-4 record, with a .906 save percentage (25th in the NHL). Sorokin has made 571 saves while surrendering 59 goals, averaging 2.7 goals against per game.

Head-to-head record