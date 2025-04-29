How to watch today’s Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Carolina Hurricanes are set to host the New Jersey Devils to begin the thrilling Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs' opening round on April 29, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Carolina Hurricanes lead the series 3-1. In their most recent meeting, Carolina won 5-2, with Andrei Svechnikov's hat trick serving as the highlight.

The Hurricanes are 47-30-5 overall and have a solid 21-4-5 record against teams in the Metropolitan Division. They have a +36 goal differential after outscoring their rivals 266 to 230.

The Devils are 15-12-3 in their division and have an overall record of 42-33-7 going into the game. With 240 goals scored and 220 goals conceded, they have a +20 goal differential.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils: Date and puck-drop time

The Carolina Hurricanes will clash with the New Jersey Devils in an electrifying NHL game on April 29, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date April 29, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TBS

Streaming service: SlingTV

Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Martin Necas has one goal and nine assists in his previous ten games.

Sebastian Aho leads the team with 29 goals and 45 assists so far this season.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Frederik Andersen Undisclosed Day-to-Day Jesper Fast Neck injury Out for Season

New Jersey Devils team news

Nico Hischier has contributed four goals and provided five assists in his last ten games for the Devils.

Timo Meier has scored 27 goals and provided 27 assists.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Brenden Dillon Undisclosed Day-to-Day Johnathan Kovacevic Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils head-to-head record

The Carolina Hurricanes seem to have a significant advantage over the New Jersey Devils going into Sunday's Game 5 based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. In their latest meeting, which took place on April 28, the Hurricanes prevailed in four of the previous five meetings, with a resounding 5-2 triumph in which Andrei Svechnikov earned a hat trick. The Devils have been held to two goals or fewer in each of Carolina's four victories, due to the team's constant defense. Although New Jersey did win by a slim margin of 3-2 on April 26th, it remains the sole positive development in a series that Carolina has dominated. The Hurricanes are likely to maintain this momentum into Game 5 and try to finish the series at home, given this pattern and their general advantage in scoring and defensive performance.

Date Results Apr 28, 2025 Hurricanes 5-2 Devils Apr 26, 2025 Devils 3-2 Hurricanes Apr 23, 2025 Hurricanes 3-1 Devils Apr 21, 2025 Hurricanes 4-1 Devils Dec 29, 2024 Hurricanes 5-2 Devils

