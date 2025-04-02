How to watch today’s Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals, including how to watch and team news.

The Carolina Hurricanes will square off against the Washington Capitals to start a thrilling NHL game on April 2, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Washington Capitals are in first place in the Metropolitan division with a 48-17-9 record, while the Carolina Hurricanes are in second place with a 45-24-4 record.

The Hurricanes have a better penalty kill rate at 84.7% (second in the NHL) than Washington's 81.9% (seventh), even though the Capitals are ahead in the standings.

However, Carolina suffers from a 25th-ranked 18.5% efficiency, while Washington has the upper hand in power play, striking at 22.1% (15th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals NHL game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals will meet in an electrifying NHL game on April 2, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date April 2, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Frederik Andersen has a 12-5-0 record, a 2.01 Goals Against Average, and a .919 Save percentage.

Pyotr Kochetkov has been reliable with a record of 26-13-3, a 2.54 Goals Against Average, and a .901 Save percentage.

Sebastian Aho is scoring 69 points, 28 goals, and 41 assists.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordan Staal Lower body injury Day-to-Day William Carrier Lower body injury Out

Washington Capitalsteam news

Charlie Lindgren has been recoding 17-12-3 with a 2.66 Goals Against Average and .899 Save percentage.

Logan Thompson has a record of 31-5-6, a 2.43 Goals Against Average, and a .912 Save percentage.

Dylan Strome is leading the team with 72 points, 24 goals, and 48 assists.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sonny Milano Upper body injury Out Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season

Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Hurricanes and the Capitals have split, with Carolina winning three and Washington capturing two. However, the Capitals have answered with impressive performances, with a recent 3-1 victory on December 21, 2024. The Hurricanes have demonstrated their capacity to control games, achieving convincing triumphs like their 6-2 and 4-2 wins in the previous season. Although Carolina's disciplined approach and strong goaltending have frequently given them the advantage, Washington's propensity to score in large quantities was demonstrated in their 7–6 thriller last March. Given that both groups are fighting for control of the Metropolitan Division, defense and goaltending may be very important, particularly given the Hurricanes' superior penalty kill. Carolina has a good chance of winning this game if they can stop Washington's power play, but the Capitals' offensive depth may still make it tight.

Date Results Dec 21, 2024 Capitals 3-1 Hurricanes Nov 04, 2024 Hurricanes 4-2 Capitals Apr 06, 2024 Hurricanes 4-2 Capitals Mar 23, 2024 Capitals 7-6 Hurricanes Jan 06, 2024 Hurricanes 6-2 Capitals

