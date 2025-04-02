How to watch today’s Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Carolina Hurricanes will square off against the Washington Capitals to start a thrilling NHL game on April 2, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The Washington Capitals are in first place in the Metropolitan division with a 48-17-9 record, while the Carolina Hurricanes are in second place with a 45-24-4 record.
The Hurricanes have a better penalty kill rate at 84.7% (second in the NHL) than Washington's 81.9% (seventh), even though the Capitals are ahead in the standings.
However, Carolina suffers from a 25th-ranked 18.5% efficiency, while Washington has the upper hand in power play, striking at 22.1% (15th).
Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time
The Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals will meet in an electrifying NHL game on April 2, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Date
April 2, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
Lenovo Center
Location
Raleigh, North Carolina
How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: SlingTV
Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals team news
Carolina Hurricanes team news
Frederik Andersen has a 12-5-0 record, a 2.01 Goals Against Average, and a .919 Save percentage.
Pyotr Kochetkov has been reliable with a record of 26-13-3, a 2.54 Goals Against Average, and a .901 Save percentage.
Sebastian Aho is scoring 69 points, 28 goals, and 41 assists.
Carolina Hurricanes injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jordan Staal
Lower body injury
Day-to-Day
William Carrier
Lower body injury
Out
Washington Capitalsteam news
Charlie Lindgren has been recoding 17-12-3 with a 2.66 Goals Against Average and .899 Save percentage.
Logan Thompson has a record of 31-5-6, a 2.43 Goals Against Average, and a .912 Save percentage.
Dylan Strome is leading the team with 72 points, 24 goals, and 48 assists.
Washington Capitals injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Sonny Milano
Upper body injury
Out
Nicklas Backstrom
Hip injury
Out for Season
Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals head-to-head record
In their last five meetings, the Hurricanes and the Capitals have split, with Carolina winning three and Washington capturing two. However, the Capitals have answered with impressive performances, with a recent 3-1 victory on December 21, 2024. The Hurricanes have demonstrated their capacity to control games, achieving convincing triumphs like their 6-2 and 4-2 wins in the previous season. Although Carolina's disciplined approach and strong goaltending have frequently given them the advantage, Washington's propensity to score in large quantities was demonstrated in their 7–6 thriller last March. Given that both groups are fighting for control of the Metropolitan Division, defense and goaltending may be very important, particularly given the Hurricanes' superior penalty kill. Carolina has a good chance of winning this game if they can stop Washington's power play, but the Capitals' offensive depth may still make it tight.
Date
Results
Dec 21, 2024
Capitals 3-1 Hurricanes
Nov 04, 2024
Hurricanes 4-2 Capitals
Apr 06, 2024
Hurricanes 4-2 Capitals
Mar 23, 2024
Capitals 7-6 Hurricanes
Jan 06, 2024
Hurricanes 6-2 Capitals