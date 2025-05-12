How to watch today’s Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals NHL Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals, including how to watch and team news.

The Carolina Hurricanes are ready to face the Washington Capitals to start the high-voltage Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs' second round on May 12, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Carolina Hurricanes lead the series 2-1. Carolina won their most recent meeting 4-0.

The Hurricanes are 24-5-5 against teams in the Metropolitan Division and have an overall record of 47-30-5. They have a 27-9-1 record in games where they take fewer penalties compared to their opposition, showing their exceptional discipline.

The Capitals, meanwhile, have a 51-22-9 record overall, including an 18-10-1 record in the division. With 286 goals overall and an average of 3.5 goals per game, Washington is the second-leading offensive team in the NHL.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals NHL game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The Carolina Hurricanes will battle with the Washington Capitals in an epic NHL game on May 12, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date May 12, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Sebastian Aho has three goals with six assists in his previous ten games.

Andrei Svechnikov has scored 20 goals and provided 28 assists this season.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mark Jankowski Undisclosed Day-to-Day Jesper Fast Neck injury Out for Season

Washington Capitals team news

Alexander Ovechkin is leading the Capitals with 29 assists and 44 goals.

Connor McMichael has contributed two assists and five goals in his last ten games.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sonny Milano Upper body injury Out Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season

Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals head-to-head record

The Carolina Hurricanes seem to have the advantage going into Game 4 based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. In their last five matches, the Hurricanes have won three of them, including a resounding 5-1 victory on the 3rd of April and a commanding 4-0 shutout on the 11th of May. Washington earned a 3-1 triumph in Game 2 and a close 5-4 victory previously in April, but they've failed to break through Carolina's defense. Especially at home, the Hurricanes have demonstrated their ability to manage the tempo and restrict Washington's scoring opportunities. Carolina has a good chance of increasing the series lead to 3-1 if they maintain their defensive structure and discipline.

Date Results May 11, 2025 Hurricanes 4-0 Capitals May 09, 2025 Capitals 3-1 Hurricanes May 07, 2025 Hurricanes 2-1 Capitals Apr 11, 2025 Capitals 5-4 Hurricanes Apr 03, 2025 Hurricanes 5-1 Capitals

