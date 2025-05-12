How to watch today’s Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals NHL Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Carolina Hurricanes are ready to face the Washington Capitals to start the high-voltage Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs' second round on May 12, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Carolina Hurricanes lead the series 2-1. Carolina won their most recent meeting 4-0.
The Hurricanes are 24-5-5 against teams in the Metropolitan Division and have an overall record of 47-30-5. They have a 27-9-1 record in games where they take fewer penalties compared to their opposition, showing their exceptional discipline.
The Capitals, meanwhile, have a 51-22-9 record overall, including an 18-10-1 record in the division. With 286 goals overall and an average of 3.5 goals per game, Washington is the second-leading offensive team in the NHL.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals NHL game, plus plenty more.
Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time
The Carolina Hurricanes will battle with the Washington Capitals in an epic NHL game on May 12, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Date
May 12, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
Lenovo Center
Location
Raleigh, North Carolina
How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals team news
Carolina Hurricanes team news
Sebastian Aho has three goals with six assists in his previous ten games.
Andrei Svechnikov has scored 20 goals and provided 28 assists this season.
Carolina Hurricanes injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Mark Jankowski
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Jesper Fast
Neck injury
Out for Season
Washington Capitals team news
Alexander Ovechkin is leading the Capitals with 29 assists and 44 goals.
Connor McMichael has contributed two assists and five goals in his last ten games.
Washington Capitals injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Sonny Milano
Upper body injury
Out
Nicklas Backstrom
Hip injury
Out for Season
Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals head-to-head record
The Carolina Hurricanes seem to have the advantage going into Game 4 based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. In their last five matches, the Hurricanes have won three of them, including a resounding 5-1 victory on the 3rd of April and a commanding 4-0 shutout on the 11th of May. Washington earned a 3-1 triumph in Game 2 and a close 5-4 victory previously in April, but they've failed to break through Carolina's defense. Especially at home, the Hurricanes have demonstrated their ability to manage the tempo and restrict Washington's scoring opportunities. Carolina has a good chance of increasing the series lead to 3-1 if they maintain their defensive structure and discipline.
Date
Results
May 11, 2025
Hurricanes 4-0 Capitals
May 09, 2025
Capitals 3-1 Hurricanes
May 07, 2025
Hurricanes 2-1 Capitals
Apr 11, 2025
Capitals 5-4 Hurricanes
Apr 03, 2025
Hurricanes 5-1 Capitals