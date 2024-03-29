Huracan vs River Plate: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Huracan and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate's unbeaten run in the Liga Profesional Argentina will be on the line when they take on Huracan at Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco on Friday.

Enzo Francescoli's men extended their unbeaten start in the league to 11 games (W5 D6) with a 3-1 win over Gimnasia La Plata ahead of the international break, while hosts Huracan suffered a 1-0 loss to Barracas Central the last time out.

Huracan vs River Plate kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco

The Liga Profesional Argentina match between Huracan and River Plate will be played at Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Friday, March 29, in the United States (US).

How to watch Huracan vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Huracan and River Plate is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for free 7-day trial).

Paramount+ is also available to watch on Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial).

The game will also be available on TyC Sports, DirecTV Stream and Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Huracan team news

Midfielder Williams Alarcon is set to remain sidelined for a few weeks on account of a muscle injury, while pivot Federico Fattori is still recovering from an ankle ligament tear.

Meanwhile, right-back Lucas Souto came off the bench against Barracas Central after recovering from an ankle sprain.

Huracan possible XI: Galindez; De la Fuente, Tobio, Carrizo, Ibanez; Echeverria, Toledo; Mazzantti, Pussetto, Fertoli; Garate.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meza, Galindez Defenders: Carrizo, Pereyra, Burdisso, Tobio, Ibanez, Souto, De la Fuente Midfielders: Echeverria, Toledo, Siles, Sonora, Roa, Gomez, Cabral, Fertoli, Alfonso Forwards: Pussetto, Garate, Benitez, Perez, Mazzantti, Ramirez

River Plate team news

A Cruciate ligament injury will not see Pity Martinez return to action before September 2024, while the Real Madrid-linked 18-year-old attacking midfielder Franco Mastantuono is a doubt due to a thigh problem.

Having offered quite a few of his reserves in the 4-0 win in a club friendly against Independiente Rivadavia at the weekend, Francescoli might not see a reason to tinker his winning XI from the game against Gimnasia La Plata.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Herrera, Gonzalez, Pires, P. Diaz, E. Diaz; Simon, Villagra, Aliendro; Echeverri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino Defenders: P. Diaz, Boselli, D. Martinez, Gonzalez Pirez, Funes Mori, E. Diaz, Casco, Sant'Anna, Herrera Midfielders: Villagra, Fonseca, Kranevitter, Aliendro, Simon, Echeverri, Barco, Mastantuono, Lanzini, Palavecino, Fernandez Forwards: Colidio, Borja, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Huracan and River Plate across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 3, 2023 River Plate 1-2 Huracan Liga Profesional Argentina April 9, 2023 Huracan 0-3 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina July 3, 2022 Huracan 3-2 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina August 1, 2021 River Plate 1-1 Huracan Liga Profesional Argentina December 20, 2020 Huracan 1-3 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina

