Villarreal vs Copenhagen, Champions League: Where to watch the match online, live streaming, TV channels and kick-off time

Villarreal hosts Copenhagen this Wednesday, 10 December, at the Estadio de La Cerámica at 12:45 EST in the USA, as part of matchday six of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League group stage.

The Yellow Submarine comes into the match after defeating Getafe in LaLiga over the weekend to consolidate its third place in the competition; however, its performance in the Champions League has not been the best, and it will be looking to win for the first time this season in the continental tournament.

For their part, the Danish team has not had a good season either domestically or internationally, sitting fifth in the Danish league and currently out of the Champions League play-off zone with only four points.

How to watch Villarreal vs Copenhagen, Champions League 2025-26: TV channels and live streams

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ as well as the CBS Sports Network. Spanish language comms are available on DAZN.

CBS Sports Network is available on multiple streaming services, including Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer new customers a free five-day trial before asking you to commit to a longer-term subscription.

What cable channel is CBS Sports Network on?

The channel for CBS Sports Network varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for CBS Sports Network are listed in the table below.

Provider Channel Number DirecTV 221 DISH 158 Xfinity Varies by state Spectrum Varies by state

CBS Sports Network is also available on COX in Cleveland, OH (Channel 207), Las Vegas, NV (Channel 333), Oklahoma City, OK (Channel 249), Phoenix, AZ (Channel 312), San Diego, CA (Channel 321) and Tuscon, AZ (Channel 312).

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch matches with your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure online connection when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news and squads

Villarreal team news

In the Champions League, Villarreal is experiencing a very different situation from that in LaLiga, as it has not won a single match after five rounds and has only one point, placing it third from bottom in the overall standings. Therefore, it must win to still have a chance of reaching the playoffs.

If they fail to win, the Yellow Submarine will practically say goodbye to their chances of reaching the round of 16 of the continental tournament and will only have to go through the motions in their last two games, where they will face Ajax at home and Bayer Leverkusen away at the Bay Arena.

Team news Copenhagen

Copenhagen are just two points off the UEFA Champions League playoff zone, so it is crucial that they take all three points against one of the weakest teams in the competition to keep their hopes alive going into the last two games of the group stage.

The end of this stage does not look easy for the Danes, as they will then face the current Italian champions, Napoli, at home, and finally, on the last matchday, they will take to the Camp Nou pitch to face FC Barcelona.

