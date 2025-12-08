How to watch Torino vs Milan Serie A game: Livestream, TV channels, and kick-off time

This article was originally written and published by GOAL Italy

Torino and Milan face off on the evening of the Immaculate Conception. Very different moments for Marco Baroni and Massimilaino Allegri's teams.

The Rossoneri arrive at the Mole with 28 points in the standings and a lead to defend. Rafael Leao and his teammates have won two consecutive league games, but they were eliminated from the Coppa Italia by Lazio during the week.

The situation is more complex for Torino: Duvan Zapata and his teammates have earned only three points in their last five games and suffered two consecutive heavy defeats, which they must redeem to avoid slipping further down the table.

Daniele Chiffi from Padua will referee the match at the Olimpico-Grande Torino.

Below is all the information about the match: kick-off time, probable line-ups and where to watch it on TV and streaming.

How to watch Torino vs. Milan live? TV channel and live streaming

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Torino and Milan will be availbale to watch on Paramount+, fuboTV, DAZN, USA, FOX Sports App, and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

Torino vs. Milan: kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch matches with your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure online connection while streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for sports streaming.

The match between Torino and Milan will be played on Sunday 8 December at the Olympic Stadium in Turin, with kick-off at 2.45 p.m. ET.

Team news and line-ups

News about Torino

Baroni needs to pick up points after defeats to Lecce and a 5-1 home loss to Como. Giovanni Simeone is still out, so Che Adams and Zapata could start up front, with Nikola Vlasic supporting them. Franco Israel is likely to start in goal.

Milan news

Youssouf Fofana is absent for Milan after picking up an injury in the league match against Lazio. Ruben Loftus-Cheek will start in midfield alongside Luka Modric and Adrian Rabiot. Christian Pulisic has a fever: if he does not recover, Christopher Nkunku will partner Leao up front.

Allegri wants to extend his positive run in Serie A, with two consecutive victories against Inter and Lazio.

