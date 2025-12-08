This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoTorino
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
team-logoAC Milan
Matteo Occhiuto

How to watch Torino vs Milan Serie A game: Livestream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and Milan: the channel and line-ups, all the latest news on the match and how to follow it live on television and streaming.

This article was originally written and published by GOAL Italy 

Torino and Milan face off on the evening of the Immaculate Conception. Very different moments for Marco Baroni and Massimilaino Allegri's teams.

The Rossoneri arrive at the Mole with 28 points in the standings and a lead to defend. Rafael Leao and his teammates have won two consecutive league games, but theywere eliminated from the Coppa Italia by Lazio during the week.

The situation is more complex for Torino: Duvan Zapata and his teammates have earned only three points in their last five games and suffered two consecutive heavy defeats, which they must redeem to avoid slipping further down the table.

Serie A
Torino crest
Torino
TOR
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL

Daniele Chiffi from Padua will referee the match at the Olimpico-Grande Torino.

Below is all the information about the match: kick-off time, probable line-ups and where to watch it on TV and streaming.

How to watch Torino vs. Milan live? TV channel and live streaming

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Torino and Milan will be availbale to watch on Paramount+, fuboTV, DAZN, USA, FOX Sports App, and FOX Deportes.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Nord

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch matches with your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure online connection while streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for sports streaming.

Torino vs. Milan: kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

The match between Torino and Milan will be played on Sunday 8 December at the Olympic Stadium in Turin, with kick-off at 2.45 p.m. ET.

Team news and line-ups

Torino vs AC Milan Probable lineups

TorinoHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestMIL
81
F. Israel
13
G. Maripan
23
S. Coco
61
A. Tameze
16
M. Pedersen
32
K. Asllani
20
V. Lazaro
22
C. Casadei
10
N. Vlasic
26
C. Ngonge
19
C. Adams
16
M. Maignan
31
S. Pavlovic
46
M. Gabbia
23
F. Tomori
14
L. Modric
12
A. Rabiot
4
S. Ricci
56
A. Saelemaekers
33
D. Bartesaghi
10
R. Leao
11
C. Pulisic

3-5-2

MILAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Baroni

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Landucci

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

News about Torino

Baroni needs to pick up points after defeats to Lecce and a 5-1 home loss to Como. Giovanni Simeone is still out, so Che Adams and Zapata could start up front, with Nikola Vlasic supporting them. Franco Israel is likely to start in goal.

Milan news

Youssouf Fofana is absent for Milan after picking up an injury in the league match against Lazio. Ruben Loftus-Cheek will start in midfield alongside Luka Modric and Adrian Rabiot. Christian Pulisic has a fever: if he does not recover, Christopher Nkunku will partner Leao up front.

Allegri wants to extend his positive run in Serie A, with two consecutive victories against Inter and Lazio.

Form

TOR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Matches between the two teams

TOR

Last 5 matches

MIL

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Rankings

Useful links 