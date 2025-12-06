How to watch Toluca vs Monterrey Liga MX Apertura Semi-Final on TUDN: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

This article was originally written and published by Liga MX soccer correspondent Marcos Moreno for GOAL Mexico.

Toluca hosts Rayados de Monterrey this Saturday, 6 December, at 7:00 pm Central Mexico time, at the Nemesio Díez Stadium in the second leg of the semi-final of the 2025 Apertura tournament of the Liga MX. In the United States, that is 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time and 5:00 pm Pacific Standard Time.

Toluca was the best team throughout the regular season, finishing as the overall leader in Mexican football, and in the Liguilla, it will seek to confirm itself as the top contender for the Liga MX title to reach the grand final and seek its second consecutive championship.

Rayados, for their part, know that the tiebreaker criteria in the table does not favour them, so they are obliged to beat the Diablos Rojos in the series and keep their dream of a sixth league championship alive.

As two of the most expensive squads in all of Mexico, an explosive match is expected as they battle for a ticket to the final that closes out the year in Liga MX after many thrills.

How to watch Toluca vs Rayados de Monterrey in the semi-finals: TV channels and live broadcasts

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on TUDN.

TUDN is available to stream live online on DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV. Both DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV's Spanish language offerings are priced at $34.99 per month.

DirecTV Stream, however, comes with the added advantage of offering new customers the chance to try out their service with a free five day trial before asking you to commit to a longer-term subscription.

What cable TV channel is TUDN on?

TUDN is available through a large number of cable TV carriers here in the United States. Below is the channel number you can normally find them on. Please note that availability varies based on plan and by region:

Provider Channel Number COX Varies DirecTV 464 DISH 856 Verizon 1524 | 1539 (HD) Xfinity Varies

The match will be broadcast in Mexico on Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Vix, Fox One and Tubi, while in the United States, it will be available on TUDN, Vix Premium and Univisión.

How to watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure online connection when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Start time for Toluca vs Rayados de Monterrey

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff Estadio Nemesio Diez

The match will be played this Saturday, 6 December, at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the Nemesio Díez Stadium.

Mexico:7:00 p.m.

United States:8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m. Spain:2:00 a.m. (Sunday, 7 December)

Team news and lineups

Rayados de Monterrey news

Rayados hopes that its heavy financial investment will finally pay off, as it has spent a significant amount of money in recent times on signings such as Sergio Ramos, Anthony Martial, Sergio Canales, Lucas Ocampos, among others, with the aim of ending its six-year drought without winning the Liga MX championship.

If they lose, this match would mark the end of Sergio Ramos's time in Mexico, as it has been reported that the legendary Spanish footballer will not continue with 'La Pandilla', as he wishes to return to Europe and try to earn a place in Luis de la Fuente's final squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Toluca news

Toluca is once again a leading force in Mexican football under Antonio Mohamed, who now wants to make the 'Escarlatas' two-time Mexican champions, something that only Pumas, Atlas and América have managed to achieve in the era of short tournaments that began in 1996.

For this second game of the series, Alexis Vega remains doubtful for the 'Diablos Rojos' due to injury, something that is already worrying fans of the 'Choricero' team, as the Mexican international has not played since the last few games of the regular phase of the 2025 Apertura.

