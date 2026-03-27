Where to watch Monterrey today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded on June 28, 1945, Monterrey, the team nicknamed 'Rayados' because of their blue and white striped jerseys, are a soccer story built on tradition and success.

Today, Monterrey are considered one of the most established clubs in Mexico, and have won two Copa MX trophies, and five Liga MX and three successive CONCACAF Champions League trophies between 2011-13.

In this article, GOAL has assembled all the necessary information you need about Monterrey's upcoming matches and the broadcast in the USA.

Live broadcast of Monterrey matches

Where to watch Monterrey documentaries

There are no prominent documentaries based on Monterrey. However, if you want to know about the club's history and achievements, you can watch a series named 'Iconic Clubs: CF Monterrey', which is available on DAZN.

Where to watch Monterrey worldwide

Fans in the USA can watch Monterrey's Liga MX games on Fubo, TUDN, Univision, Telemundo, ViX, and DirecTV Stream. However, GOAL recommends Fubo for its hassle-free nature and compatibility. The company offers a five-day free trial, allowing you to test it before deciding whether to subscribe.

Other competitions like the CONCACAF Champions League are available on TUDN and Univision and can be streamed through Paramount+. The Copa MX is also available on TUDN and Univision (not sure if shown by Paramount).

For the fans who do not reside in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for Monterrey's matches. Please find it below:

Country / Region Broadcaster Mexico Televisa, TV Azteca, Blim TV (for streaming) UK Premier Sports (Liga MX occasionally), ViX (for streaming) Canada Fubo Latino Spain Movistar+ (Liga MX rights), DAZN Spain (for streaming) Australia SBS Viceland, Paramount+ (for streaming) USA TUDN, Univision, UniMas, Telemundo, ViX, DirecTV Stream, Fubo Latino, Paramount+, DAZN

In case you face any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL recommends very highly to its users.

Where to watch Monterrey with Spanish commentary

Monterrey's Liga MX and CONCACAF Champions League matches can be witnessed with Spanish commentary on TUDN and Univision and can be streamed through Fubo.