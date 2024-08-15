How to watch today's Tromso vs Kilmarnock Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa Conference League qualifier between Tromso and Kilmarnock, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kilmarnock will face Tromso in the second leg of the Europa Conference League third-round qualifier at the Alfheim Stadium on Thursday.

These two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the first leg and it should be a close encounter once again as they chase a spot in this season's Conference League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tromso vs Kilmarnock kick-off time

Date: August 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm EST Venue: Alfheim Stadium

The match will be played at the Alfheim Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 1 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Tromso vs Kilmarnock online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Killie TV in the US with a match pass. The latest news on Conference League can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Tromso team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Tromso ahead of their crucial second-leg clash against Kilmarnock.

Jakob Romsaas and Lasse Nordas scored to give Tromso a 2-1 lead in the first leg and that was intact until injury time. They will be expected to shine again to beat the Kilmarnock defence.

Tromso possible XI: Haugaard; A Jenssen, Guddal, Skjaervik; Paintsil, Antonsen, R Jenssen, Hjerto-Dahl, Norheim; Nordas, Romsaas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Haugaard, Thomas, Willke Defenders: Robertsen, Skjorvik, Jenssen, Koskela, Guddal, Nilsen, Vik, Psyché, Barry Midfielders: Hjertø-Dahl, Winther, Antonsen, Romsaas, Yttergård Jenssen, Paintsil, Johnsgård, Opsahl, Norheim Forwards: Nordas, Erlien, Ba, Aarflot

Kilmarnock team news

Defender Joe Wright is back from injury and Robbie Deas will return to the squad from a suspension for this fixture. Wright was sent off in the last game but that suspension will only apply to his next domestic fixture.

Kyle Vassell, who scored 11 goals in the previous campaign and the opening goal in the first leg, will continue to lead the line.

Kilmarnock predicted XI: McCrorie; Mayo, Lyons, Findlay, Bainbridge; McKenzie, Donnelly, Watson; Armstrong, Vassell, Kennedy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Hara, McCrorie Defenders: Mayo, Findlay, Lake Schilte Brown, Brannan, Ellis, Bainbridge, Wright Midfielders: Lyons, Armstrong, Watson, Mackay-Steven, Murray, Donnelly, Leslie, Polworth, Traynor Forwards: McKenzie, Thomas Vassell, Kennedy, Cameron, Anderson, Watkins, Wales

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Aug 2024 Kilmarnock 2-2 Tromso Conference League qualifier

Useful links