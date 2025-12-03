Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo, LaLiga: Where to watch the match online, live streaming, TV channels and kick-off time

Real Madrid will host Celta Vigo this Sunday, 7 December, at 15:00 EST from the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium as part of matchday 15 of the 2025-26 LaLiga season.

Los Merengues returned to winning ways midweek after thrashing Athletic Club in their visit to the always difficult San Mamés Stadium, and now they hope to string together another victory to keep pace with Barcelona in the fight to regain the Spanish football leadership.

For their part, Celta are mid-table in 12th place and will try to surprise Los Blancos in the Spanish capital to move away from the relegation zone and climb into European competition positions.

With the first half of LaLiga coming to an end, these games promise to be exciting as the points become vital to each club's aspirations.

Team news and line-ups

Real Madrid news

With 16 goals, Kylian Mbappé tops LaLiga's scoring charts after his midweek brace against Athletic Club, so in this game, he will be looking to increase his tally and close in on Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring record, who scored 59 goals in a calendar year with Real Madrid. The Frenchman is five goals away from equalling that mark with four games to go in 2025.

In addition, the right-back position has once again caused problems for Xabi Alonso, as he will continue to be without Dani Carvajal, and on top of that, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had to leave the San Mamés pitch due to injury. Everything points to the fact that, once again, the Madrid coach will have to use Federico Valverde or Raúl Asencio in that position, even though it is not the natural position for either of them.

Celta Vigo news

Celta Vigo have been inconsistent throughout the LaLiga season, with three wins, seven draws and four defeats, leaving them stuck in mid-table. Claudio Giráldez's side will need to start finding some consistency if they are to finish the campaign in the European places.

In addition, Celta Vigo comes into this game on the back of five consecutive defeats against Real Madrid, a negative run that they will be looking to break on this occasion and, in the process, cause an upset in a match in which they appear to be vastly inferior to their opponents.

How do they come into the match

Head-to-head record

Standings

