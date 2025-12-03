+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
LaLiga
team-logoReal Madrid
Estadio Bernabeu
team-logoCelta Vigo
Marcos Moreno

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo, LaLiga: Where to watch the match online, live streaming, TV channels and kick-off time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo in the USA, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Editors pick

ESPN Select

All ESPN soccer is available to stream on the cheaper Select package. Get Unlimited for more sports.

Includes ESPN Deportes for Spanish language commentary.

Stream simultaneously across 3 devices. Annual plans also available from $119.99.

Monthly from

$12.99

Get ESPN SelectRead More

Real Madrid will host Celta Vigo this Sunday, 7 December, at 15:00 EST from the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium as part of matchday 15 of the 2025-26 LaLiga season.

Los Merengues returned to winning ways midweek after thrashing Athletic Club in their visit to the always difficult San Mamés Stadium, and now they hope to string together another victory to keep pace with Barcelona in the fight to regain the Spanish football leadership.

For their part, Celta are mid-table in 12th place and will try to surprise Los Blancos in the Spanish capital to move away from the relegation zone and climb into European competition positions.

With the first half of LaLiga coming to an end, these games promise to be exciting as the points become vital to each club's aspirations.

Here at GOAL, we bring you all the information on how to watch the broadcast of this match, as well as the kick-off time in the USA.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Celta Vigo crest
Celta Vigo
CEL

How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, LaLiga 2025-26: TV channels and live streams

In the United States, the game will be shown live on ESPN's official streaming app.

All soccer is available on the cheaper ESPN Select plan, which is priced at $12.99 per month. The more expensive ESPN Unlimited is $29.99 per month and offers access to a wider variety of sports, including NBA and NFL.

ESPN Unlimited is also available as standard on the streaming platforms Fubo and DirecTV Stream who both offer new customers a free five-day trial of their service.

Stream ESPN Unlimited for free todayStart free trial

How to watch from anywhere with a VPN

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Nord

Team news and line-ups

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Probable lineups

Real MadridHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestCEL
1
T. Courtois
8
F. Valverde
17
R. Asencio
3
Eder Militao
18
A. Carreras
21
B. Diaz
15
A. Guler
5
J. Bellingham
7
Vinicius Junior
14
A. Tchouameni
10
K. Mbappe
13
I. Radu
20
M. Alonso
2
C. Starfelt
32
J. Rodriguez
6
I. Moriba
16
M. Roman
5
S. Carreira
17
J. Rueda
10
I. Aspas
15
B. Zaragoza
7
B. Iglesias

3-4-3

CELAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • X. Alonso

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Giraldez

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Real Madrid news

With 16 goals, Kylian Mbappé tops LaLiga's scoring charts after his midweek brace against Athletic Club, so in this game, he will be looking to increase his tally and close in on Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring record, who scored 59 goals in a calendar year with Real Madrid. The Frenchman is five goals away from equalling that mark with four games to go in 2025.

In addition, the right-back position has once again caused problems for Xabi Alonso, as he will continue to be without Dani Carvajal, and on top of that, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had to leave the San Mamés pitch due to injury. Everything points to the fact that, once again, the Madrid coach will have to use Federico Valverde or Raúl Asencio in that position, even though it is not the natural position for either of them.

Celta Vigo news

Celta Vigo have been inconsistent throughout the LaLiga season, with three wins, seven draws and four defeats, leaving them stuck in mid-table. Claudio Giráldez's side will need to start finding some consistency if they are to finish the campaign in the European places.

In addition, Celta Vigo comes into this game on the back of five consecutive defeats against Real Madrid, a negative run that they will be looking to break on this occasion and, in the process, cause an upset in a match in which they appear to be vastly inferior to their opponents.

How do they come into the match 

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CEL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-head record

RMA

Last 5 matches

CEL

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

13

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement