Neil Bennett

How to watch today's PSV Eindhoven vs Atletico Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

How to watch the Champions League match between PSV Eindhoven and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

As the Champions League league phase enters its critical winter stretch, the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven is set for a pivotal Matchday 6 clash. Both PSV Eindhoven and Atlético Madrid are vying for a top-eight finish to secure automatic qualification to the knockout rounds, and both enter this fixture on a high after securing massive statement wins on Matchday 5.

The mood in Eindhoven is euphoric after Peter Bosz’s side delivered a stunning 4–1 demolition of Liverpool at Anfield, proving their high-octane attacking football can succeed against Europe's elite. Star striker Ricardo Pepi, who recently signed a long-term contract extension, suffered a knee injury in the win over Liverpool but was back on both the team and scoresheet in their 2-0 win over Heerenveen this past weekend.

While their LaLiga form has them sitting fourth, Diego Simeone's "Cholismo" spirit is evident in their European campaign. Atlético Madrid arrives in the Netherlands with renewed determination after a gritty 2–1 victory over Inter Milan, sealed by a dramatic late header from José María Giménez.  

With PSV on eight points and Atlético on nine, this match is crucial for each of their qualification hopes. A win for PSV would see them leapfrog their opponents and potentially break into the top eight, while a victory for Atlético would solidify their position and move them closer to avoiding the playoff round. The tactical battle will be key: PSV will look to use their pace and creativity to stretch Atlético's disciplined defense, while Atlético will rely on the pressing of Álvarez and the transitional brilliance of Antoine Griezmann to exploit any space left by PSV's attack-first approach.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ as well as the channel CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network is available on multiple streaming services including Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer new customers a free five day trial before asking you to commit to a longer-term subscription.

What cable channel is CBS Sports Network on?

The channel for CBS Sports Network varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for CBS Sports Network are listed in the table below.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

PSV Eindhoven vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Philips Stadion

The game between PSV Eindhoven and Atletico Madrid will kick-off at 8:00 pm local time. In the United States, this means a start of 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time and 12 noon Pacific Standard Time.

Team news & squads

PSV Eindhoven vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups

PSV EindhovenHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestATM
32
M. Kovar
2
A. Salah-Eddine
8
S. Dest
3
Y. Gasiorowski
22
J. Schouten
34
I. Saibari
10
P. Wanner
23
J. Veerman
27
D. Man
17
Mauro Junior
20
G. Til
13
J. Oblak
3
M. Ruggeri
16
N. Molina
15
C. Lenglet
17
D. Hancko
23
N. Gonzalez
20
G. Simeone
8
P. Barrios
6
Koke
19
J. Alvarez
7
A. Griezmann

4-4-2

ATMAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Bosz

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Simeone

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

PSV Eindhoven team news

Winger Ruben van Bommel and forward Alassane Plea both remain long-term absentees for PSV Eindhoven.

Atletico Madrid team news

Diego Simeone is without a number of his trusted starters including Jose Maria Giminez who was the hero of their Matchday 5 victory over Inter Milan. Johnny Cardoso, Marcos Llorente and summer signing Alex Baena are all on the treatment table also.

Form

PSV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

PSV

Last 5 matches

ATM

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

1

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

