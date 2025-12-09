How to watch today's PSV Eindhoven vs Atletico Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

As the Champions League league phase enters its critical winter stretch, the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven is set for a pivotal Matchday 6 clash. Both PSV Eindhoven and Atlético Madrid are vying for a top-eight finish to secure automatic qualification to the knockout rounds, and both enter this fixture on a high after securing massive statement wins on Matchday 5.

The mood in Eindhoven is euphoric after Peter Bosz’s side delivered a stunning 4–1 demolition of Liverpool at Anfield, proving their high-octane attacking football can succeed against Europe's elite. Star striker Ricardo Pepi, who recently signed a long-term contract extension, suffered a knee injury in the win over Liverpool but was back on both the team and scoresheet in their 2-0 win over Heerenveen this past weekend.

While their LaLiga form has them sitting fourth, Diego Simeone's "Cholismo" spirit is evident in their European campaign. Atlético Madrid arrives in the Netherlands with renewed determination after a gritty 2–1 victory over Inter Milan, sealed by a dramatic late header from José María Giménez.

With PSV on eight points and Atlético on nine, this match is crucial for each of their qualification hopes. A win for PSV would see them leapfrog their opponents and potentially break into the top eight, while a victory for Atlético would solidify their position and move them closer to avoiding the playoff round. The tactical battle will be key: PSV will look to use their pace and creativity to stretch Atlético's disciplined defense, while Atlético will rely on the pressing of Álvarez and the transitional brilliance of Antoine Griezmann to exploit any space left by PSV's attack-first approach.

PSV Eindhoven vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Philips Stadion

The game between PSV Eindhoven and Atletico Madrid will kick-off at 8:00 pm local time. In the United States, this means a start of 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time and 12 noon Pacific Standard Time.

Team news & squads

PSV Eindhoven team news

Winger Ruben van Bommel and forward Alassane Plea both remain long-term absentees for PSV Eindhoven.

Atletico Madrid team news

Diego Simeone is without a number of his trusted starters including Jose Maria Giminez who was the hero of their Matchday 5 victory over Inter Milan. Johnny Cardoso, Marcos Llorente and summer signing Alex Baena are all on the treatment table also.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

