How to watch today's Paraguay U20 vs Uruguay U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the South American Youth Football Championship match between Paraguay U20 and Uruguay U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paraguay will take on Uruguay in the U20 Copa Sudamericano at the UCV Olympic Stadium on Thursday.

Paraguay managed to beat Chile in their second game of the final stage which will have them play five rounds of games. Uruguay, on the other hand, are winless in their first three games and stands no chance of topping the table.

How to watch Paraguay U20 vs Uruguay U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Paraguay U20 vs Uruguay U20 kick-off time

The match will be played at the UCV Olympic Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Paraguay U20 team news

Octavio Alfonso is expected to maintain his role supporting Tiago Caballero in attack. Manager Aldo Duscher may stick with the same lineup that started the last game, given there are no fresh injuries to deal with.

Uruguay U20 team news

Head coach Fabián Coito has the chance to rotate his squad, potentially resting key players. He has no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of the game.

Agustín Albarracín, Germán Barbas, Bruno Calcagno, and Erico Cuello will all be eager to secure a place in the starting lineup, given they can't finish at the top of the table anyway.

