Champions League
team-logoNewcastle United
St James' Park
team-logoAthletic Bilbao
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Athletic Bilbao Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Newcastle United and Athletic Bilbao, as well as kick-off time and team news

Newcastle United host Athletic Bilbao at St James' Park on Wednesday in a vital UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Newcastle, currently eighth in the Champions League group, have had mixed domestic form, including a recent 3-1 loss to West Ham and a strong home record. Athletic Bilbao arrive seeking their first away win since August and have struggled offensively, scoring just 11 goals in 11 La Liga games this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Athletic Bilbao online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Newcastle United vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off time

St James' Park

The match will be played at St James' Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 4pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Newcastle United vs Athletic Bilbao lineups

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

1
N. Pope
12
M. Thiaw
4
S. Botman
33
D. Burn
2
K. Trippier
39
C
B. Guimaraes
7
Joelinton
8
S. Tonali
27
N. Woltemade
11
H. Barnes
10
A. Gordon
1
C
U. Simon
12
J. Areso
19
A. Boiro
3
D. Vivian
4
A. Paredes
18
M. Jauregizar
30
A. Rego
23
R. Navarro
7
A. Berenguer
6
M. Vesga
20
U. Gomez

4-2-3-1

  • E. Howe

  • E. Valverde

Injuries and Suspended players

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle’s preparations suffered another setback before their defeat to West Ham, with Kieran Trippier ruled out through illness. To make matters worse, Bruno Guimarães has reportedly contracted the same virus and is now a major doubt for midweek action.

Anthony Gordon was withdrawn at half-time in that defeat due to a hip concern, and if he fails to recover in time, Harvey Barnes is expected to step in on the left flank.

The Magpies remain without Yoane Wissa, Tino Livramento, and Harrison Ashby.

Athletic Bilbao team news

As for Athletic Bilbao, Ernesto Valverde’s side were dealt a huge blow when Iñaki Williams sustained a serious adductor injury in their recent Champions League meeting with Qarabag.

The Basque club are also missing Maroan Sannadi, Beñat Prados and Unai Egiluz, while Yeray Álvarez remains unavailable until February as he serves a doping suspension.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Last match

1

Win

0

Draws

0

Wins

2

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
1/1

Standings

