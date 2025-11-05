How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Athletic Bilbao Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Newcastle United host Athletic Bilbao at St James' Park on Wednesday in a vital UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Newcastle, currently eighth in the Champions League group, have had mixed domestic form, including a recent 3-1 loss to West Ham and a strong home record. Athletic Bilbao arrive seeking their first away win since August and have struggled offensively, scoring just 11 goals in 11 La Liga games this season.

Newcastle United vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League St James' Park

The match will be played at St James' Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 4pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle’s preparations suffered another setback before their defeat to West Ham, with Kieran Trippier ruled out through illness. To make matters worse, Bruno Guimarães has reportedly contracted the same virus and is now a major doubt for midweek action.

Anthony Gordon was withdrawn at half-time in that defeat due to a hip concern, and if he fails to recover in time, Harvey Barnes is expected to step in on the left flank.

The Magpies remain without Yoane Wissa, Tino Livramento, and Harrison Ashby.

Athletic Bilbao team news

As for Athletic Bilbao, Ernesto Valverde’s side were dealt a huge blow when Iñaki Williams sustained a serious adductor injury in their recent Champions League meeting with Qarabag.

The Basque club are also missing Maroan Sannadi, Beñat Prados and Unai Egiluz, while Yeray Álvarez remains unavailable until February as he serves a doping suspension.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

NEW Last match ATH 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Newcastle United 2 - 1 Athletic Bilbao 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

