How to watch today's Liverpool Women vs Chelsea Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liverpool Womenwill hostChelsea Women on Sunday at St Helens Stadium in a key Women's Super League fixture.

Liverpool are struggling this season, sitting 11th in the table with six losses and a single draw, having endured a difficult start highlighted by defensive frailties and a lack of clinical finishing. In contrast, Chelsea are pushing near the top of the table, sitting second behind Manchester City after an extended unbeaten run of 33 games in the WSL. Chelsea’s quality in attack and defensive depth, despite some injury concerns, makes them strong favorites in this encounter.

How to watch Liverpool FC Women vs Chelsea FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo and ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Liverpool FC Women vs Chelsea FC Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Totally Wicked Stadium

The match will be played on Sunday at St Helens Stadium, with kick-off at 8 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Liverpool FC Women team news

Liverpool continue to navigate a lengthy injury list, with Zara Shaw, Marie Hobinger and Sophie Roman Haug all still in the midst of long-term ACL recoveries. There are also question marks surrounding the availability of Lucy Parry, as well as former Chelsea pair Gemma Bonner and Alejandra Bernabé.

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea face similar selection concerns. Kadeisha Buchanan, Brooke Aspin and Mayra Ramírez remain sidelined, while Aggie Beever-Jones is still a doubt after missing the last two matches through injury.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton is also in danger of being ruled out for the remainder of the year.

