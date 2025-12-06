Leeds United vs Liverpool Premier League game on NBC: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

Daniel Farke's Leeds Utd play host to Arne Slot's Liverpool today, Saturday December 5, under the lights at Elland Road. The game will kick-off at 5.30 pm local time, which is 12:30 pm Eastern Standard Time / 9.30 am Pacific Standard Time for viewers in the United States.

Leeds will be in buoyant mood heading into the fixture after their surprise 3-1 victory over Chelsea in midweek. The Whites go into Matchday 15 with exactly one point per game so far; a total that would be comfortably enough to retain their Premier League status if previous seasons are any measure. Not since Birmingham City in the 2010-11 season has a side been relegated from the division with at least 38 points on the board.

It's safe to say that the newly promoted sides are made of tougher stuff than the league has grown used to in recent history and Liverpool were already given first-hand experience on Wednesday night. Sunderland, incredibly in touching distance of the Champions League spots, left Anfield with a point and could consider themselves unfortunate to have not had more.

The Reds did little to alleviate concerns over their early season form on Wednesday. Federico Chiesa's last-minute clearance off the line was the small margin between disappointment and disaster. Slot will continue to look for the right formula in what is an undeniably talented group at his disposal.

How to watch Leeds vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

Leeds United versus Liverpool will be shown live on NBC on US TV. To stream the game online, viewers will need a Peacock Premium subscription.

NBC, the channel, is also available to stream on DirecTV Stream and Sling TV.

Sling TV offers the cheaper monthly subscription while DirecTV Stream offer new customers a free five day trial.

What cable TV channel is NBC on?

NBC is available through the following cable providers. Please note that channel numbers are often given in a range because they vary by region and plans.

Provider Channel Number Astound 10 | 603 (HD) COX 10 DirecTV 10 DISH 10 Spectrum 10-23 Verizon 10 Xfinity 10

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

The game will be broadcast live at 12:30 pm Eastern Standard Time / 9.30 am Pacific Standard Time.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Winger Dan James and central midfielder Sean Longstaff, two players with a good amount of Premier League experience in Leeds United's squad, both remain long-term absentees.

Leeds may also be without Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin leaving Farke with the headache of how to line-up his team's attack. Joel Piroe and Noah Okafor are among those in contention to deputise in their absence.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool hope that their ongoing issues at right full-back will be helped by the return of Connor Bradley. Joe Gomez has deputised in the position in the past two matches and, while offering the Reds some much needed stability from set-pieces, has struggled in possession of the ball.

Mohamed Salah has been dropped from the starting eleven in the Liverpool's last two outings. He is likely to return after making a positive impact as a half-time substitute against Sunderland in the week.

