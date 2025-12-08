How to watch Juventus vs Pafos UEFA Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

This article was originally written and published by Serie A soccer correspondent Michael Di Chario for GOAL Italy

After their defeat in Naples, Juventus are back in Champions League action. Pafos FC of Cyprus arrive at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for the sixth matchday of the league phase.

The Bianconeri are coming off their first Champions League victory thanks to a narrow win away to Bodo/Glimt. Spalletti's team is now looking for consistency to get closer to qualifying for the playoffs in February. However, Pafos are a force to be reckoned with: the Cypriot surprise package has the same number of points as Juve, six, and in their last outing, they snatched a creditable comeback draw against Monaco.

How to watch Juventus v Pafos live? TV channel and live streaming

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on Paramount+. Kick-off is at 09:00 pm local time which means a start of 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time and 12 noon Pacific Standard Time.

If you are unable to watch the game live, you can catch up on the action after the final whistle on-demand though the Paramount+ platform. Free trials are available to new customers.

In Italy, Juventus vs Pafos can be watched live on television and streaming on Sky, Sky Go and NOW, services that hold the rights to the Champions League. The channels to watch are Sky Sport Uno ( channel number 201), Sky Sport 4K (213), and Sky Sport 252.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch matches such as Juventus vs. Pafos with your streaming service, in this case Sky or NOW. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure online connection while streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for sports streaming.

Juventus vs Pafos: kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Allianz Stadium

Juventus vs Pafos, in the sixth round of the Champions League, will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday 10 December at 21:00.

Team news and line-ups

Juventus news

Juventus, who welcome back Bremer and Rugani but only to the bench, could rely on either David or Openda as centre forward, with Yildiz and Conceicao in attacking midfield. In midfield, Locatelli and Thuram are likely to start, with Cambiaso and McKennie on the flanks. In defence, Kalulu, Kelly and Koopmeiners will once again protect Di Gregorio.

Pafos news

Pafos are expected to arrive in Turin with Carcedo seemingly intent on fielding his side in a 3-4-1-2 formation: Michail in goal; Luckassen, David Luiz and Goldar making up the defence, while Bruno and Dragomir will be the full-backs. Šunjić and Pepe in midfield and Oršić in the attacking midfield role behind the Quina-Anderson Silva duo.

Form

Juventus have picked up six points in the Champions League so far, thanks to a win (3-2 against Bodo/Glimt), a defeat (1-0 against Real Madrid) and three draws against Borussia Dortmund (4-4), Villarreal (2-2) and Sporting (1-1).

Pafos have also earned six points in this edition of the Champions League: a draw with Olympiacos (0-0) in their debut, a 5-1 home defeat against Bayern Munich, followed by a 0-0 draw with Kairat, a narrow 1-0 victory over Villarreal and, finally, a 2-2 draw with Monaco.

Matches between the two teams

The match between Juventus and Paphos will be the first ever meeting between the two sides in official competition. There have been no previous encounters between the Bianconeri and the Cypriot side in either the Champions League or other competitions.

Standings

After five Champions League matchdays, Juventus and Pafos are both on six points. However, goal difference favours the Bianconeri, who are currently in 22nd place and would qualify for the play-offs, as would Pafos, who are currently in 24th place and therefore just inside the play-off zone, although with three games still to play, anything can still happen.

Useful links