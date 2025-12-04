İstanbul Başakşehir vs Fenerbahçe Super Lig game on beIN Sports CONNECT: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

This article was originally written and published by Super Lig correspondent Can Özer for GOAL Turkey

In the 14th week of the Super Lig, Başakşehir will face Fenerbahçe at home. The Yellow-and-Blue team missed their chance to take the lead after drawing 1-1 with leaders Galatasaray last week and remain in second place.

Başakşehir, meanwhile, defeated Kasımpaşa 3-1 in Istanbul to pocket three points. Başakşehir aims to climb the table by securing a victory against Fenerbahçe. The Yellow-and-Blue team, on the other hand, aims to return to winning ways after the Galatasaray match.

The Trendyol Super Lig Week 14 clash will take place on Saturday, 6 December 2025. In the United States, kick-off time will be 12 noon Eastern Standard Time / 09:00 am Pacific Standard Time and will be broadcast live from the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium on beIN Sports Connect.

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about how to watch the match, including TV channels, broadcast schedules, and more.

How can you watch the Galatasaray vs. Gençlerbirliği match live? - TV channels and live streams

The Başakşehir vs Fenerbahçe game will be shown live on beIN Sports.

beIN Sports is available across several streaming services including Fubo, Fanatiz and Sling TV. Fanatiz offers the cheapest monthly subscriptions, while Fubo lets new customers try out their service with a free five-day trial.

What cable channel is beIN Sports on?

The channel for beIN Sports varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for beIN Sports are listed in the table below.

Provider Channel Number beIN Sports en Espanol DISH 408 871 Verizon FIOS 598 1538 Optimum 231 230 RCN 378 or 579 808

How can you watch it from anywhere using a VPN?

Football fans abroad can use a VPN service to watch the match if they do not have access to Super League broadcasts in their own countries. Reliable VPN services such as NordVPN encrypt your internet connection, allowing you to access broadcast services in different countries. If you are unsure which VPN is the best option, you can check out GOAL'sVPN guide for sports broadcasts.

Başakşehir vs Fenerbahçe kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu

Probably Line-Ups

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fenerbahce Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager N. Sahin Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Tedesco

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-head

Current Standings

Useful Links